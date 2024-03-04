Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tyrone paving and building manufacturer AG has reported a 12% increase in sales in 2023, with sales in Great Britain up 20%.

The record-breaking year follows increased demand for facing brick and paving products from throughout the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AG recently invested £5 million into its operations to enhance internal processes and cope with increasing customer demand - including purchasing cutting-edge machinery to boost performance efficiency and improve Health & Safety standards.

The family-run business has been at the leading edge of hard landscaping and building solutions for more than 60 years, providing world class products and services to architects, specifiers, contractors, merchants and homeowners across the UK and Ireland.

Stephen Achesonm CEO, said: “The past year has seen us achieve record-breaking sales in both the domestic and commercial sectors amidst some challenging sector conditions - which is testament to the resilience and outstanding work of our team”.

The third-generation business has also created several new jobs in response to the heightened demand across the domestic and commercial sectors, including James Jack who has been promoted to GB sales director. This is a brand-new role for the company as AG looks to grow sales throughout the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acheson said that the company expects demand to continue to grow in the coming months.

Tyrone paving and building manufacturer AG has reported a 12% increase in sales in 2023, with sales in Great Britain up 20%

“We predict this exceptional demand will continue to grow over the next 12 months, placing considerable pressure on building merchants. In response, we have introduced new processes enabling us to significantly increase production input and massively reducing our lead times,” he explained.

“We have greater stock levels of some of our most popular products which can be easily called off at short notice and lead times on some made to order items is as little as four weeks, which will be satisfying news to our customers.”

This month AG held its annual Sales Conference where the company set out their ambition to achieve a 32% sales increase in 2024 - with the firm already reporting a 20% increase in sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad