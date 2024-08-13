Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MCG Property Group has unveiled a new visual identity to reflect its expanded services, which includes a newly formed construction division and the opening of a new office in Belfast

A Northern Ireland property company has unveiled a new visual identity to reflect its expanded services, which includes a newly formed construction division, following a 300% growth in business and the opening of a new office in Belfast.

The MCG Property Group, formally MCG Investments, is led by female entrepreneur Tanya McGeehan, who formed the company in 2017 and has established share-holdings in multiple property companies since.

The company started off by developing residential properties and attracting modest investments. Over the seven years the MCG Property Group has evolved significantly. establishing a firm presence in Northern Ireland’s property market. The group has grown and diversified to provide an extensive range of services including property, investment, consultancy and construction project management divisions, making MCG a one-stop shop for clients seeking comprehensive property solutions in Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Tanya McGeehan, managing director of The MCG Property Group, said: “Over the last seven years we have experienced significant growth and 2024 is set to be our biggest year to date. I am extremely proud of the evolution of the company, especially given the fact we went into Covid as a relatively new operation and despite the continued challenges the industry has faced since, we have continued to thrive and experience remarkable growth.

“Already in 2024, we have secured over £1m of construction project management work Our MCG Property division owns a private property portfolio, currently valued at over £4 million and has grown through a range of strategic acquisitions in Belfast, Bangor, and Holywood over recent years. We have also recently acquired new office premises for our growing team in Catalyst, in Belfast’s buzzing Titanic Quarter.”

Pictured is Tanya McGeehan, managing director of MCG Property Group

Proud of their family values and following in her late father’s footsteps, Tanya, added: “We have a rich family heritage in property and I am proud to follow in my late father’s footsteps continuing his legacy through the expansion of my own company. The rebrand comes with a vision for further growth and innovation aligned to our values of integrity, excellence, community, value creation and family.

