Northern Ireland family-run store celebrates 20 years of community service
Spar Gortmerron Parade in Dungannon is celebrating a successful 20 years serving the local community.
The store, which is owned and run by James Henderson and Karan Boe, opened in April 2004 with 25 employees and now employs 37 people from the local area.
Over the years James and Karan have made significant investments totalling £400,000 to complete eight impressive refurbishments. The refurbishments expanded the store and the offering available for the community including additional refrigeration to extend the store’s fresh range of locally sourced products and produce, an off license expansion, and the addition of a hot food counter serving breakfast to go.
James explained: “We are delighted to be celebrating 20 years of our store. It has been a privilege to serve our local community and they are at the heart of everything we do. We love getting to know our shoppers and seeing friendly faces in-store and we’re looking forward to celebrating with them.
“Over the years we have made major investments into the business, refurbishing and extending the store and our offering to ensure the highest quality and convenience for our shoppers to get everything they need under one roof.”
Patrick Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group which owns the Spar brand in Northern Ireland, continued: “We wish to congratulate James, Karan and the whole team at Spar Gortmerron Parade on their 20th anniversary and wish them every success for years to come.”
For the past 20 years, the store has made a huge impact on the local community, supporting a number of charities including Air Ambulance NI, Marie Curie, RNLI, Childline, Cancer Research UK and The Poppy Appeal.
To celebrate their anniversary, the store is running four weeks of special deals this month, with reduced prices on everyday favourites each week including Maris Piper potatoes, Ballyrashane butter, Hovis bread and Pepsi Max, 7up free and Club Zero.
Shoppers will also have the opportunity to be entered into a draw for the chance to win a £50 voucher to spend in-store. Entry into the draw requires shoppers to spend £10 on groceries in store and to post their receipt through the instore post box. The draws will take place on Monday, April 22 and Monday 29 and Monday, May 6, where there will be one lucky winner from each draw.
