Northern Ireland family therapeutic seating manufacturer to share company’s growth journey
Northern Ireland therapeutic seating design and manufacturing firm Seating Matters is to share its business growth story with NI Chamber members at an event on Wednesday, March 5.
Martin Tierney, managing director of Seating Matters has been widely recognised for the unique company culture he has developed at the Limavady headquartered family firm.
The business has been transformed by implementing the Japanese culture of Kaizen and harnessing the ideas of every person in the organisation.
As hosts of the Global Lean Leadership Summit in 2023, the growth story of Seating Matters has the power to inspire and revolutionise any business or team, regardless of sector.
Delivered in partnership with Danske Bank the event will take place between 9am to 11am in The Merchant Hotel, Belfast.
Attendees will be guided through the company’s growth journey and learn how adopting lean thinking and creating a culture of continuous improvement can improve business efficiency, quality and sustainability.
This GROW with Danske Bank event will be of interest to firms in all sectors of the economy who are interested in understanding how collaboration, trust and harnessing the ideas of every person in a team can drive commercial success.
GROW with Danske Bank is part of a series of initiatives supported by NI Chamber’s SME Partner, Power NI.
