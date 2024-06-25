Day 2 Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Miss Northern Ireland, Hannah Johns, pictured at Down Royal racecourse. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.Day 2 Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Miss Northern Ireland, Hannah Johns, pictured at Down Royal racecourse. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.
Northern Ireland Fashion fanatics and racing fans made their way to Down Royal for Ladies' Day at Down Royal - 24 pictures

By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 11:24 BST
Fastion facatics and racing fans headed to Down Royal last weekend to enjoy a day of fantastic entertainment both on and off the track.

Sponsored by Younique Aesthetics, the Best Dressed Competition was judged by Áine Larkin, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics, Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney and 2024 Miss Northern Ireland winner, Hannah Johns.

Day 2 Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Grainne McCoy pictured at Down Royal racecourse. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.

Day 2 Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Grainne McCoy pictured at Down Royal racecourse. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.Photo: Philip Magowan

Day 2 Boylesports Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Cherelle Quinn and Katie McCluskey pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Day 2 Boylesports Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Cherelle Quinn and Katie McCluskey pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press EyePhoto: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Day 2 Boylesports Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Gemma Esler and Dawn Stephens pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Day 2 Boylesports Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Gemma Esler and Dawn Stephens pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press EyePhoto: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Day 2 Boylesports Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Kristina Hayes, Sophie Boyd and Ciara O’Hara pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Day 2 Boylesports Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Kristina Hayes, Sophie Boyd and Ciara O’Hara pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press EyePhoto: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

