Sponsored by Younique Aesthetics, the Best Dressed Competition was judged by Áine Larkin, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics, Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney and 2024 Miss Northern Ireland winner, Hannah Johns.
1.
Day 2 Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Grainne McCoy pictured at Down Royal racecourse. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.Photo: Philip Magowan
2.
Day 2 Boylesports Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Cherelle Quinn and Katie McCluskey pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press EyePhoto: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
3.
Day 2 Boylesports Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Gemma Esler and Dawn Stephens pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press EyePhoto: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
4.
Day 2 Boylesports Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Kristina Hayes, Sophie Boyd and Ciara O’Hara pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press EyePhoto: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye