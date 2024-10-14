Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast’s Platinum Financial Planning to mark two decades in business with new and ambitious five-year growth strategy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland financial planning and wealth management firm, Platinum Financial Planning Limited, is set to embark on a new and ambitious five-year growth strategy as it celebrates two decades in business.

Marking its 20th anniversary this month, the Belfast-based independent financial planning firm is already a leading adviser to several major public sector organisations but is now seeing increased demand from businesses and private sector individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platinum said that businesses and their owners are increasingly interested in specialist advice relating to profit extraction, employee benefits and business protection, or following a business sale, with enquiries in these areas jumping sharply in the last 18 months.

This aligns with a considerable increase in enquiries from individuals in the private sector looking for wealth management advice around their pensions, investments and estate planning, contributing to a 50% uplift in turnover over the last five years.

The company, which now has a dedicated team of 18 financial planning and wealth management professionals, was founded in 2004 by managing director, Jonathan Scott.

Jonathan said: “The first 20 years of Platinum have been a story of continual organic growth and we’re now seeing an ever-increasing demand from clients looking for financial advice they can trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast-based financial planning and wealth management firm, Platinum Financial Planning Limited, is set to embark on a new and ambitious five-year growth strategy as it celebrates two decades in business. Marking its 20th anniversary this month, the independent financial planning firm is already a leading adviser to several major public sector organisations but is now seeing increased demand from businesses and private sector individuals. Founder and managing director, Jonathan Scott, is pictured with Clare McFarlane, operations director

"With the constant legislative and regulatory changes in pensions, investments and tax, individuals and businesses face increasing complexity when managing their financial affairs. With fewer financial planning firms that remain independent, we are well placed to offer real value to clients who value experience, honesty and a personal approach.

“At the heart of everything we do lies our commitment to integrity and transparency. That’s how we started in 2004 and continues to be a key part of our core values today. Over the past two decades, our growth has been driven by building strong relationships with our clients, understanding their unique needs and offering tailored solutions that deliver real results.”

Platinum recently received the coveted Top Rated Firm Award by VouchedFor, the UK’s leading review platform for financial advisers — one of only two firms in the city to achieve the accreditation.

It is also the recommended financial planning firm for members of a number of leading public sector organisations and trade unions, including the Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance, Irish National Teachers Organisation and the Ulster Teachers’ Union. As part of their dedicated partner programme, the firm provides a range of services including financial education seminars and workshops to thousands of their members each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that we’re independent is really important to us and our clients,” Jonathan added.

“It means our clients can trust us to always provide advice that is in their best interests, based on their circumstances. Our ambition for the next five years is not just about expansion but continuing to provide the high level of service that our clients have come to expect.”