A Co Armagh steel fabrication and manufacturing firm is set to boost its employment numbers as it expands its operations with the support of Bank of Ireland UK.

SFM Engineering has undertaken extensive expansion works at its new 80,000 sq ft headquarters in Keady, which will enable it to grow employee numbers from 60 to 100 as it works to meet ever-increasing demand for its specialist products.

The £3.5m investment in the expanded premises has enabled a 100% uplift in production of the company’s specialist products which are manufactured for the material processing equipment industry, suppling companies locally and internationally.

Keady-based SFM Engineering drives ambitious growth with £3.5m support from Bank of Ireland. Pictured are Barry Breen, technical director, SFM Engineering, Diane McCall, senior business manager, Bank of Ireland UK and Paul Breen, managing & commercial director, SFM Engineering.

Speaking about the company’s ambitious plans for the future, Paul Breen, managing and commercial director, SFM Engineering, said: “The factory here in Keady has been at the heart of the town for over 60 years and for 50 years before that it was the local railway station. It was important to us that, given the opportunity, SFM Engineering continue that legacy and now this investment will provide greater stability and sustainability.

“We are proud that products being produced here in Keady are being used in machinery and production processes in Northern Ireland, the UK and as far away as USA and Australia.

“The investment in the premises and equipment means we can meet the growing demand for our products and services. With the additional capacity, we have an opportunity to double our output and nearly double our team. This will provide further skilled jobs right here in Keady, helping us give back to the local community and economy.

“Bank of Ireland UK have been beside us throughout our expansion plans, from the planning stages to completing the works and now looking ahead to the future. Not only have they supported us with finance, but the team have taken the time to get to know our business and understand our future plans in terms of growth, export and sustainability, which is really important to us.

Diane McCall, senior business manager, Bank of Ireland UK said: “SMEs play a vital role in our economy from an economic and social development perspective and we are delighted to work closely with SFM Engineering and support them on this next phase of their successful business journey.

“At Bank of Ireland UK we are privileged to work with some of the best and most innovative businesses across Northern Ireland who trust us to provide the right services and products at the right time to enable them to grow. We do not take their business for granted and recognise their commitment, resilience and exceptional work day in and day out that drives their success.”

SFM Engineering began their business journey in Keady in 2006 occupying a third of the original factory. In 2019 SFM Engineering purchased the site and simultaneously expanded it from three acres to five acres by purchasing adjoining land. This allowed for the expansion and refurbishment that you see today, providing SFM Engineering with great foundations for their ambitious development plans, enabling it to align with the growth plans of its customers.