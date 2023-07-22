Newtownards firm, G.S. Stothers Mechanical and Electrical Engineering have rebranded as G.S. Stothers Smoke Ventilation Specialists, coinciding with the celebration of a remarkable 40 years in business.

This strategic decision reflects the company’s evolution into a leading force in the smoke control industry.

Recognising the growing demand and the company’s extensive expertise in this area, G.S. Stothers has taken the decisive step to align their identity with their core competency.

Managing director, Jonney Stothers, said: “We are delighted to mark our 40th anniversary with a rebrand that solidifies our position within the industry we have specialised in for several years.

“With the new name, G.S. Stothers Smoke Ventilation Specialists, we are putting a clearer emphasis our specialism, and our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions in smoke control, as opposed to the wider mechanical and electrical engineering field. Our clients can expect the same unwavering commitment to quality and innovation that has been the hallmark of G.S. Stothers throughout our 40 years in business.

“As the unrivalled choice for smoke control systems in Northern Ireland, we possess unparalleled expertise in natural and mechanical smoke ventilation systems, smoke and fire curtains, and car park heat and fume exhaust systems. Our team specialises in offering comprehensive solutions, including design, supply, installation, commissioning and facilities management. The name G.S Stothers Smoke Ventilation Specialists reflects the work we have been doing for the past number of years, and our firm position within the smoke control industry.”

Throughout their illustrious history, G.S Stothers has had the privilege of working on prestigious projects, leaving their mark on iconic structures such as CastleCourt Shopping Centre, Victoria Square, Royal Victoria Hospital, the new Ulster University and Titanic Signature amongst others.

Recently their work has seen them expand further into the Republic of Ireland and Mainland UK with work on Boland’s Quay, The Connaught Hotel, Convanta Waste to Energy and One Lime Street, Dublin.

Awarded projects for 2023 include the new multi-million-pound Belfast City Quays development, Belfast Harbour Studios, Ebury Bridge in London and Parnell Avenue in Dublin. Their portfolio speaks volumes about their commitment to delivering excellence, and ability to contribute to exceptional consulting and construction projects across the UK.

To mark the anniversary, G.S Stothers will also be creating five new job posts due to continued and sustained growth. These positions will bring the company’s workforce up to 24, which includes family members Sam Stothers, founder of G.S Stothers, and wife Maureen, who has managed the company’s finances since conception in 1983. In addition to new full-time positions, the company will also be expanding their apprenticeship programme, taking the number of apprentices from two to five.

