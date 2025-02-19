Northern Ireland firm 'honoured to be delivering such a critical facility for future generations' after being award contract for £671m Belfast children’s hospital
Northern Ireland firm Graham-Bam Healthcare Partnership (GBHP) has been awarded the contract to deliver a new state-of-the-art Children’s Hospital at the Royal Victoria Hospital site in Belfast.
The announcement follows confirmation from Health Minister Mike Nesbitt that the project has received formal approval, with construction set to begin imminently.
The 10-storey, 52,000m² facility will provide 155 beds, 11 theatres, emergency department, imaging suite and full outpatients department designed to treat up to 45,000 children annually.
The hospital, which will take five years to complete, will set a new benchmark for paediatric healthcare in Northern Ireland, with 80% of beds located in private ensuite rooms, alongside dedicated parent facilities, social spaces and staff areas.
With a total projected investment of £671 million, the hospital represents a major milestone for the region’s healthcare infrastructure. The construction costs, valued at £389 million, will be met through the Department of Health’s capital budget.
Jonathan Hall, managing director at Graham, said: “This project is a major step forward for healthcare in Northern Ireland, and we are honoured to be delivering such a critical facility for future generations. The new hospital will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, ensuring the best possible care for children and their families.”
