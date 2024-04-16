Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland full-service agency, Gray’s Marketing and Comms Specialists, is recruiting for seven new positions, as it continues to expand its operations across the UK and Ireland.

To support its growing portfolio, the north west based firm confirmed five full-time, permanent positions including a graphic designer, two communications executives, an executive assistant to the CEO and a marketing assistant.

Two additional roles have been made available through the JobStart Scheme for a communications assistant and a marketing assistant providing those aged 16-24 with opportunities to improve their employment skills.

Chris Gray, chief executive officer at Gray’s, said: “This is an exciting period of growth for Gray's. The roles are a further indication of our commitment to delivering on our expanding client portfolio and enhancing our service offerings.

"We are also unwavering in our dedication to contributing significantly to the local job market and driving economic development within the north west. By creating these new positions, we're not just building a stronger Gray's – we're also investing in the future of our region."