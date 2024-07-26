Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danske Bank is the highest ranked company headquartered in Northern Ireland

Danske Bank has been recognised on Stonewall’s Top 100 list for leading LGBTQ+ inclusive employers in the UK, the highest ranked company headquartered in Northern Ireland.

Stonewall, Europe’s largest charity for LGBTQ+ rights, has launched the Top 100 Employers List and Danske Bank has been recognized for its work supporting LGBTQ+ staff, placing at 40th position in the UK, the highest position for a company with headquarters in Northern Ireland.

Over the past year, Danske Bank has undertaken significant strides in its strategy of becoming a more inclusive place to work, with employee-led affinity networks like its Rainbow Network, playing a key role.

Kevin Heavern, co-chair of the Danske Bank Rainbow Network, Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank, Angela Guiney, co-chair of the Danske Bank Rainbow Network and Liz Skelcher, Workplace Programmes manager at Stonewall Northern Ireland

The bank was recently awarded the Gold Diversity Mark, becoming the first bank in NI and only the second company to achieve the top accreditation for its commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Key highlights that contributed to the high Stonewall ranking include innovating HR policies and guiding principles for colleagues, developing an internal podcast, Rainbow Drops, to help address gaps in colleague knowledge and understanding about LGBTQ+ challenges and ongoing collaboration with local organisations, like Cara Friend.

Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank, explained: “Diversity and inclusion is an intrinsic part of our culture at Danske Bank, we’re committed to ensuring our colleagues feel that they are included, that they belong. Collaboration and activity across our employee-led networks is a vital part of that strategy, and our Rainbow Network, alongside our EDI partner, has been a driving force for LGBTQ+ inclusion, education and positive change for our colleagues, their families and wider society. This is a recognition to be proud of, and to continue to build our progress upon.”

Angela Guiney and Kevin Heavern, co-chairs of the bank’s Rainbow Network, said: “We’ve had a real improvement on our rankings through Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index since our last submission in 2022. To be named in the Top 100 Employers list for the whole of the UK and top of the NI headquartered organisations is an achievement we’re really proud of.

“Taking part in this process allows us to benchmark ourselves against other UK-wide organisations. It builds confidence that what we are doing is working and highlights further opportunity to do even more to ensure people can come to Danske and do their best work in a culture where everyone can thrive and be themselves."

Liz Skelcher, Workplace Programmes manager at Stonewall Northern Ireland, added: “Implementing inclusive practices and policies is vital for employers who wish to attract and retain top LGBTQ+ talent. The Workplace Equality Index draws participants from diverse industries and sectors, all of whom understand that inclusivity is the future and are leading the way in this vital change. By championing LGBTQ+ employees, you are fostering a happy and motivated workforce and contributing to a UK where LGBTQ+ people can thrive as their true selves.”