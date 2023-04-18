Comber firm to deliver unique project as part of EuroFestival which inspires children from Liverpool and Ukraine to design, build and fly 900 kites in a celebration of unity during Eurovision Song Contest 2023 finale

A County Down business is set to light up the skies in Liverpool in the run-up to the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

One of only 24 cultural commissions, Go Fly you Kite, which delivers kite-making educational and creative workshops, is the only creative firm commissioned from the island of Ireland to be selected from 700 projects as part of EuroFestival - a two week festival leading up the Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool on May 13.

Of the 24 new commissions, 19 are collaborations between UK and Ukrainian artists and the Comber-based company is working in partnership with Junior Academy of Science, Kyiv.

The project entitled ‘Land & Sky, Home & Dreams’ will be working with 900 children encouraging them to translate their hopes and dreams of home into a creative design on their kite. Each of the kites will collectively be launch into the skies of Liverpool and Ukraine under the unity of the legendary song festival.

Glenn Heasley from Go Fly Your Kite, said: “This unique project as part of EuroFestival reaches out to young people from Liverpool and

across Ukraine designing, building and finally simultaneously flying their kites on Friday, May 5 in a celebration of Land Sky, Home and Dreams for children at such a difficult time in Ukraine.

“The opportunity will cement the grit and determination shared amongst children impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, filling the skies with colourful, powerful messages of resilience and aspiration.

“The project will see a week of kite design workshops delivered to children in school settings across Ukraine and Merseyside with children will be encouraged to explore and illustrate their ambitions, hopes and dreams onto their kites.

“Land & Sky, Home & Dreams, will connect children in both locations in a mass kite flying finale. The kites which the children have designed themselves will be flown on New Brighton Beach, Liverpool and in four locations across Ukraine simultaneously.”

Last year’s Ukrainian Eurovision Song Contest winner and singer songwriter Jamala will also premiere a new album of music as a commissioned artist of EuroFestival based around Crimean Tatar folk songs and accompanied by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra as part of QIRIM on May 11.

Director of Culture Liverpool, Claire McColgan CBE, explained: “EuroFestival is unique in every sense. No other Eurovision host city has ever curated a creative programme of such scale and scope, paying homage to the culture and heritage of both Liverpool and Ukraine in the most unforgettable way.

“Evocative, thought-provoking, joyous, celebratory, reflective, hopeful – these 24 commissions cover the whole gambit of emotions which will draw in the audience and make them really feel truly part of this Eurovision experience.

“It’s a programme of glorious brilliance, made by artists with open hearts and the will and commitment to present a show in less than five months, to reach across countries and genres and to produce this Scouse/Ukrainian mashup of brilliance.

“This is the spirit of Eurovision spilling onto our streets. Free for all. Accessible to all. Uniting us all.”

Eurovision Minister Stuart Andrew, continued: "EuroFestival will be a spectacular showcase of artistic and creative talent from the UK and

Co Down firm, Go Fly Your Kite has been selected from 700 applications to take part in this year's Eurovision Euro Festival. They will be collaborating with The Junior Academy of Science Kyiv reaching out to almost 900 children in Ukraine and Liverpool with their project entitled Land & Sky Home & Dreams. Picture are managing director Glenn Heasley along with his business partner, George Ellis

Ukraine in a wonderful collaboration. From installations and performances to 900 kites flown by British and Ukrainian children, this two week cultural festival will bring people together and create long-lasting memories for visitors to Liverpool as they get involved in the Eurovision Song Contest.

"This programme has Ukraine at its heart. It shows we are not only united by music but we are united in our support for our friends in Ukraine."

Tetyana Filevska, creative director of the Ukrainian Institute, added: “Over the past year the Ukrainian institute and British Council have run the UK/Ukraine Season of Culture which has been a great basis for EuroFestival.

“These commissions give a wonderful platform to celebrate intercultural cooperation and put Ukrainian culture and the Ukrainian language in the spotlight at a time when it is at threat. The more people know about Ukraine, the more we will be able to defend the free world and our common future.”

Go Fly Your Kite are in the process of franchising the business this year to expand across UK & Ireland.