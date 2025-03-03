A Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter equipped with the Martlet missile system

Around 5,000 air defence missiles will be made in Northern Ireland as part of a £1.6 billion deal the UK has signed with Ukraine.

They will be manufactured at the Thales weapons factory in Belfast, and supplied to Ukraine using export finance.

Thales, a French-owned company and one of Europe’s largest arms manufacturers, will create 200 new jobs as part of the deal. The order is for lightweight multirole missiles (LMMs), which are already in use by Ukrainian forces.

Announced by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Sunday, the deal comes after a summit with European leaders over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister told a press conference that the missiles “will be made in Belfast, creating jobs in our brilliant defence sector”.

He continued: “This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now and strengthen Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes, because we have to learn from the mistakes of the past”.

The missiles, which are capable of flying at 1.5 times the speed of sound and striking targets over 6km away, can be used to attack enemy vehicles, boats and drones.

Defence Secretary John Healey, explained: “This new support will help protect Ukraine against drone and missile attacks but it will also help deter further Russian aggression following any end to the fighting.

“This new deal delivers on the UK’s ironclad commitment to step up military support for Ukraine whilst boosting jobs and growth at home.”