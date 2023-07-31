The world-leading plastics manufacturer is providing the high-performance, transparent polycarbonate for Everton’s impressive new ground at Bramley Moore Dock, a £555 million project that is seen as key to the regeneration of that part of Merseyside.

Covering over 6000 sq m of the stadium roof, the specialist polycarbonate material will transmit sunlight through to the pitch, helping to ensure a high-quality surface for many of the world’s top footballers to play on.

Manufactured at the company’s world-class manufacturing facility in county Antrim, Brett Martin’s Marlon CS polycarbonate corrugated sheet has already been used in some of the top stadia in sports such as rugby, football, cricket and horse-racing.

Brett Martin is the UK market leader in this specialist sector and has therefore completed a range of Premier League club projects including Manchester United’s Old Trafford and Manchester City’s Etihad.

Highlighting the ‘huge impact’ thier product is having on the world, Paul Martin from Brett Martin, said: “Our team at Mallusk delivers projects that have a huge impact on the world around us, whether in sport, business, healthcare, education or agriculture. It’s hard to overstate the importance of the material that we supply for the success of top football clubs. Without a high-quality playing surface, these teams can’t succeed. Through significant research and development, we have developed a product that meets the needs of stadia roofing in terms of strength, durability and the ability to emit sunlight to the pitch.

“Everton’s stadium project is truly world-class in terms of its design, sustainability credentials and potential positive impact on Liverpool. So it is one that are very much proud to be involved with.”

