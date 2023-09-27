Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland-based vaping company VaporLinQ has joined forces with local MP Colum Eastwood to call for tighter industry restrictions.

The SDLP party leader and MP for Foyle recently visited the Londonderry business where he joined forces with the company’s leadership for ‘stronger regulations across the industry to protect our constituents, especially our youth’.

Following the visit, the MP highlighted the importance of increased regulation in the vaping industry, saying: “It’s clear that the vaping industry plays a significant role in the lives of many individuals in our community, particularly those who wish to quit smoking.

“However, it’s equally important to ensure that vaping products are manufactured and marketed responsibly. I believe we need stronger regulations across the industry to protect our constituents, especially our youth.”

The visit provided the MP with first-hand insights into the manufacturing processes, safety measures, and commitment to responsible practices undertaken.

Mr Eastwood went on to express his willingness to work with industry stakeholders and government bodies to create a safer vaping environment for all consumers and called for those involved in the industry to be part of the conversation at a policy level.

Stephen Ryan, managing director of VaporLinQ, welcomed the MP’s visit and expressed gratitude for his support in advocating for stricter regulations.

Stephen Ryan, founder VaporlinQ and Colum Eastwood, Foyle MP

He added: “We are committed to maintaining the highest standards in the vaping industry and ensuring our products are safely made and responsibly marketed.

“We are today calling on the government to do more to meaningfully change regulation, as it fully aligns with our mission to provide a safer and healthier vaping experience for our customers.”

Mr Ryan further outlined the company’s ambitions for future growth, stated: “We see a bright future for the company, and we are eager to contribute positively to the industry. We are investing in research and development to create even safer vaping products and will continue to work closely with regulatory authorities to achieve these goals.”

The joint call for higher regulations in the vaping industry by Mr Eastwood and Mr Ryan sets a promising precedent for addressing the evolving challenges within the vaping sector.