Outsource Group, a leading IT security and managed services provider, has secured a significant contract with, Stafford Lynch Ltd, the sales, marketing, and distribution company for major brands including San Pellegrino, Schwartz, Dr Oetker and Tony’s Chocolonely.

The three-year deal, worth almost half a million Euro, will see Outsource Group provide a full refresh of Dublin-based Stafford Lynch’s IT infrastructure and a fully managed IT offering, including cloud services.

In addition to creating a new, highly secure IT infrastructure, the project includes the provision of a fully integrated service desk, software and hardware updates, and full disaster recovery.

Terry Moore, CEO of Outsource Group, says that this will help Stafford Lynch, which has over 100 staff, to ensure it operates modern and robust IT and to continue to deliver best in class services to its customers.

“Stafford Lynch is a well-established and highly successful business with world-leading brands as customers. They understand how crucial modern and robust IT is to their operations and we are really pleased that they have entrusted Outsource Group with this vitally important project,” he continued.

“The objective of the project is to provide a reliable, secure and supported modern IT estate, enabling the highest levels of system availability to underpin the continuous operations of the business.

“The new IT infrastructure will be highly secure, well-integrated and optimised to reduce support complexity.”

Head of finance and IT at Stafford Lynch Triona Kelly, IT security governance at Stafford Lynch Karl Wyse, account manager at Outsource Group Sandra Quinn and consultant on the project from Valorem Consulting Ken Ryan

Outsource Group, headquartered in Antrim, employs almost 100 people and offers a broad range of technology support and services to customers in the UK and Ireland, with an increasing focus in recent years on embedding IT security in everything it does.

Stafford Lynch, based in Ballycoolin and operating for nearly 50 years, provides distribution and marketing and sales activation services to many industries including retail & grocery, food service, and pharmacy. Other brands that it works with include Wilkinson Sword, Baxters and Tetley.

Head of Finance and IT of Stafford Lynch, Triona Kelly, added: "We are excited to partner with Outsource Group and have full confidence that their expertise and solutions will enable us to enhance our services to customers and continue our growth in the Irish FMCG industry. We tendered across the island of Ireland and felt Outsource Group put together an outstanding proposal that adds significant value to our business.”

