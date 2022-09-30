Three new businesses from Northern Ireland have been awarded the Best Managed Companies accolade at the 14th annual Best Managed Companies awards, led by Deloitte in association with Bank of Ireland.

The local award winners were innovative Larne-based quarry and mineral processor Kilwaughter Minerals, specialist building façade designer and manufacturer Clarke from Ballymena and Newry-headquartered waste management group Re-Gen Waste.

The Deloitte Best Managed Companies programme promotes and recognises excellence in Irish and Northern Irish owned and managed companies, considering their business performance from every perspective.

The network of companies who hold the Best Managed title have a combined turnover of €13.9 billion and provide over 51,000 jobs across a range of sectors – from retail and hospitality to manufacturing and construction.

The companies, who include some of the top privately owned businesses, received recognition following a detailed judging process.

Aisléan Nicholson, lead partner for the Best Managed Companies Awards Programme at Deloitte in Belfast, said: “Year-on-year we’re impressed by the businesses that qualify and requalify for our Best Managed Companies Awards and this year the entries continued to raise the bar.

"Despite the challenges these businesses faced, the management teams of the winning companies have embraced new opportunities for innovation and growth, offering best-in-class products and services to their customers and retaining their competitive advantage in a changing world.”

Altogether nine companies were newly qualified including: Kefron (Dublin), Clarke (Antrim), MTM Engineering ltd (Meath), Relatecare (Waterford), Kilwaughter Minerals Limited (Antrim), Kent Stainless Limited (Wexford), Re-Gen Waste ltd (Down), Anthony Nicholas Group (Dublin) and Corrib Oil Group (Galway).

In addition, 10 companies achieved Gold Standard, including Belfast hospitality group Beannchor and Co Tyrone manufacturer Northern Hydraulics, who have secured Best Managed Company status for four consecutive years.

Nine companies were awarded Platinum Standard including Bangor-based Denroy and Londonderry companies Learning Pool and Combined Facilities Management, who have won recognition seven years in a row.

Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland and judging panel member, continued: “A stand out from the judging process this year was the distinct focus of the Best Managed Companies on their local communities, despite their own international growth and ambition. Businesses have a vital role to play in our society. It was clear from the entries this year that they were having a positive impact not only on their own business, but also on the communities around them. I look forward to seeing how these businesses continue to invest, grow and contribute to our wider society.”

Nikki Canavan, senior director, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking, added: “This has been quite a year Irish businesses, a year that began in 2022 in the grip of a global health crisis, with businesses grappling to emerge from pandemic restrictions being met almost immediately by new challenges.

"The performance of these Best Managed Companies throughout the pandemic and these more recent headwinds is a testament to the energy, resilience and skills of their respective management teams and staff who have all been resolutely tested in ways we could not have predicted over the last few years. Bank of Ireland has been delighted to be able to support them through this year, as their Bank in many cases and also through our Coaches on the BMC programme.”

