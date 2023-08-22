Ranking Ireland’s 50 fastest-growing indigenous technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years, the awards celebrate the innovation and entrepreneurship of local firms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, nine companies from Northern Ireland made the prestigious list, which was topped by Dublin-based same day grocery delivery company Buymie.

Launching the 2023 Fast 50 call for entries at Fibrus’ offices in Belfast are Aisléan Nicholson, Fast 50 lead partner at Deloitte in Belfast, and Colin Hutchinson, CFO of Fibrus, which made the Fast 50 for the first time last year

Belfast-based fintech company Lightyear was the highest ranked Northern Ireland business last year at number 11 on the list and was joined by fellow first-time entrants Fibrus Networks, Locate a Locum and WorkPal, plus Data Intellect (formerly Aqua Q), Datactics, Foods Connected, Totalmobile and SciLeads.

Deloitte Fast 50 lead partner in Belfast, Aisléan Nicholson, said: “Northern Ireland’s reputation as a hub for creative, homegrown technology companies continues to grow every year and the success of companies who make it into the Fast 50 demonstrates talent, ambition and an ability to compete at a global level.

“We continue to see strong growth from companies who are offering services that help meet the needs of modern life, for example those in areas such as cleantech, sustainability, cybersecurity and health tech. Deloitte’s Fast 50 recognises this success and also the future ambitions of the companies, putting the spotlight on the potential they have for new growth opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Hutchinson, CFO of Fibrus, explained: “Being named as one of Deloitte's Fast 50 companies is testament to Fibrus’ reputation for pushing boundaries and achieving remarkable growth in the last four years. Our journey has become synonymous with bringing Full Fibre broadband to every corner of Northern Ireland – an accomplishment that wouldn't have been possible without the dedication of our exceptional team.

“We are proud to be recognised alongside other innovative and ambitious companies, as it showcases our commitment to bringing the latest technology to deliver high-speed connectivity to underserved regions.”

The ranking features both private and public listed technology companies that have demonstrated innovative strategies, sound management practices and marketplace vision.

This year’s awards programme will include several award categories that companies can enter in addition to the overall ranking as well as introducing a new “Rising Star” award.

The Rising Star award in association with Enterprise Ireland will be awarded to a company who demonstrates a promising growth trajectory and the potential for inclusion in the Fast 50 rankings in years to come. Companies being considered for this award have operating revenues accounting for a minimum of two years and less than four years.

Growing New Technology Award in association with Google: This award recognises a company that has created or introduced a new or innovative product or service to international markets, which helped grow their business over the last four years.

Impact Award in association with Meta: This award recognises a company that has made a significant impact within the current year.

Women in Technology Advocate Award in association with NetSuite: This award will be presented to an individual who has demonstrated through their actions that they are an advocate for increasing participation by, and promotion of, women in the technology sector.

Scale Up Award in association with Scale Ireland: This award recognises a company that has demonstrated an impressive ability to scale up/expand overseas over the last four years.

Financial Services Innovation Award in association with Financial Services Ireland: This award will recognise a company with an innovative product or service that is having a disruptive impact within the financial services industry.