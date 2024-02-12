Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mallusk-headquartered IT asset disposal company Vyta has future-proofed its fleet of vehicles by becoming the first company in Northern Ireland to take delivery new high-end trucks with mirror-replacement system.

Two new MAN OptiView vehicles have been added to Vyta’s 12-strong fleet in Newtownabbey. The company collects, refurbishes, recycles and resells retired IT equipment while ensuring complete data destruction for data-bearing items

Philip McMichael, Vyta founder and CEO, said: “Becoming the first company in Northern Ireland to introduce vehicles with such cutting-edge technology reinforces Vyta’s position in the market as a trusted, forward thinking IT asset disposition provider.

“We are continually looking for opportunities to enhance the service we offer customers. Partnering with MAN on vehicles with the OptiView system further strengthens our commitment to security and sustainability, which are vital elements of the Vyta approach.”

Offering close-range, wide-angle and blind spot displays, the OptiView cameras increase the driver’s field of vision, providing an overview of the traffic situation.

Mounted internally, where a driver would expect to see traditional mirror images, are digital screens that display high-definition, live feed data from around the vehicle.

The forward-facing camera sends its imagery to a 12-inch screen that it shares with the satellite navigation system, which is mounted in the centre of the dashboard.

Mr McMichael added: “The initial feedback from our drivers has been hugely positive, with the new technology improving their fields of vision and reducing blind spots on the kerbside. Traditional mirrors have served businesses well, but the OptiView mirror-replacement system means we are future-proofing our vehicle fleet.

“That will support us in continuing to provide our award-winning IT disposition solutions, helping organisations stay compliant while meeting sustainability and carbon reduction targets.

“These new trucks have replaced two older MAN vehicles that have served us well for six years.

