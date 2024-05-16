Northern Ireland fit-out firm gets approval to convert former call-centre into new headquarters bringing 80 jobs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern Ireland fit-out firm Somerville Enterprise Holdings Ltd has received planning approval to convert a former call-centre in Dundonald into its new headquarters.
The application at 4 Ballyoran Lane was recommendation of approval during a recent planning committee meeting.
Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee recognises the importance of this application that will bring over 80 jobs to the local area.
For over 50 years, Somerville’s, based in Moneyreagh, has offered design services, bespoke joinery and interior fit-out solutions for the hospitality, commercial and retail sectors. Its client base includes Lunn’s, Ernst Young and Claridge’s Hotel.
Alderman Martin Gregg, planning committee chairman, said: “This application received positive community support at the pre-application consultation stage. And today it was recommended for approval by the planning committee.
"I welcome the opportunity for employment to return to this location that was formerly a call centre. It will benefit local workers and the wider Dundonald economy through the provision of an all-encompassing full-service package to Somerville’s clients.
“Through this application Somerville’s will enhance the existing landscaping to ensure their new headquarters is integrated with the countryside while offering privacy to nearby homes.
"To meet its sustainability agenda and help address rising energy costs they will be installing photovoltaic solar panels on the roof. There will be no changes to the existing access arrangement to this site.”
Councillor John Laverty BEM, regeneration and growth chairman, added: “Through this larger premises Somerville’s will have an opportunity to continue to grow and enhance their offering. They also plan to increase their product development to remain competitive in the global marketplace. I am confident our economic development team will engage with Somerville’s to advise of opportunities for support.
“As a manufacturing company its growth will help promote the positive message of Lisburn and Castlereagh as the place from which to do business. We have a strong background of innovation and manufacturing within our area. It really is a positive message for all when a supplier to well-known local, national and international brands plans to increase its base in our area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.