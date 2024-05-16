Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recommended for approval, the plans will allow Somerville Enterprise Holdings Ltd, a 50-year-old NI business, to ‘continue to grow and enhance their offering’ and remain competitive in the global market

Northern Ireland fit-out firm Somerville Enterprise Holdings Ltd has received planning approval to convert a former call-centre in Dundonald into its new headquarters.

The application at 4 Ballyoran Lane was recommendation of approval during a recent planning committee meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee recognises the importance of this application that will bring over 80 jobs to the local area.

Northern Ireland fit-out firm Somerville Enterprise Holdings Ltd has received planning approval to convert a former call-centre in Dundonald into its new headquarters

For over 50 years, Somerville’s, based in Moneyreagh, has offered design services, bespoke joinery and interior fit-out solutions for the hospitality, commercial and retail sectors. Its client base includes Lunn’s, Ernst Young and Claridge’s Hotel.

Alderman Martin Gregg, planning committee chairman, said: “This application received positive community support at the pre-application consultation stage. And today it was recommended for approval by the planning committee.

"I welcome the opportunity for employment to return to this location that was formerly a call centre. It will benefit local workers and the wider Dundonald economy through the provision of an all-encompassing full-service package to Somerville’s clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through this application Somerville’s will enhance the existing landscaping to ensure their new headquarters is integrated with the countryside while offering privacy to nearby homes.

"To meet its sustainability agenda and help address rising energy costs they will be installing photovoltaic solar panels on the roof. There will be no changes to the existing access arrangement to this site.”

Councillor John Laverty BEM, regeneration and growth chairman, added: “Through this larger premises Somerville’s will have an opportunity to continue to grow and enhance their offering. They also plan to increase their product development to remain competitive in the global marketplace. I am confident our economic development team will engage with Somerville’s to advise of opportunities for support.