County Down-headquartered Graham Interior Fit-Out division has secured the contract for an extensive refurbishment project at Th e Berkshire Golf Club, one of the UK's leading golf clubs.

The project will involve a comprehensive refurbishment of the clubhouse. The scope of work includes modernising the principal front of house spaces, updating back of house facilities and infrastructure, and enhancing staff accommodation. These improvements are designed to align with the club’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience and services for its members and guests.

Neil Dickson, Graham Interior Fit-Out Contracts director, said: “Securing the refurbishment project for The Berkshire, one of the UK’s premier golf clubs, is a great result for Graham.

"Our objective is to modernise the club’s facilities, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of its members and guests. By upgrading both the clubhouse and the infrastructure, we are making sure that every aspect of the club is fit for purpose, combining comfort and functionality with the highest standards of quality. We look forward to collaborating closely with all stakeholders to bring this vision to life.”

Michael Newland, managing director of The Berkshire Golf Club, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with leading contractor, Graham, on the transformation of the facilities within The Berkshire Golf Club.

"We trust that the team will deliver to the highest standard possible, and we’re looking forward to welcoming our members, guests and visitors into our newly refurbished clubhouse.”

Alongside ourselves, the project will be delivered by Fitzsimons (Project Management and Quantity Surveying), Unwin Jones Partnership (Architects), Helen Hooper (Interior Design), Thornley & Lumb (M&E), and Axiom (Drainage and Structures Consultants).

Construction is expected to begin in November and be complete by Easter 2025.

