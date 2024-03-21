Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast is celebrating its 15th anniversary, during which time it has welcomed over one million people from around the world.

Attracting stars like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, former President of the United States, Bill Clinton and his wife, Hilary, the five-star hotel has continuously invested in improving the offering available to its customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cian Landers, general manager of the Fitzwilliam, explained: “We created one of Northern Ireland’s most sought after, luxury hideaways, The Penthouse. Situated on the ninth floor, The Penthouse has been established as the best hotel suite in Belfast. It’s the pinnacle of luxury accommodation and boasts panoramic views over the city, a private roof terrace and baby grand piano.”

In addition to 146 contemporary, well-appointed rooms and suites, the hotel prides itself on their unique service culture and personal approach.

Cian continued: “This dedication to guest service has helped to attract high profile guests such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, former President of the United States, Bill Clinton and his wife, Hilary.

“The entire team at The Fitzwilliam is committed to making sure each guest’s experience is personal and memorable. Our year-on-year growth and continued success are a testament to the dedication and commitment of our amazing team, and the loyalty of our customers. We have excellent relationships with our guests, and it’s a pleasure for us to welcome people from all over the world to stay with us.

The Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast, is celebrating its 15TH anniversary, during which time it has welcomed over one million people from around the world. Celebrating the milestone are Fitzwilliam team members Gerard McCavanagh, Senior Concierge and Marian O’Hara, human resource manager, both of whom have been at the hotel for 15 years. They are joined by Janine Gelston, director of sales and marketing, Yasmine Peacock, assistant front office manager, Helen Carse, revenue manager, Geraldine Grimley, financial controller, Tina Duffield, sales manager and Matthew De Largy, director of rooms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always maintained that our people make the place. Our team are the heart and soul of the hotel, and I am proud of their hard work and dedication to guest service.

“As the business leader, I’m a firm believer in listening to your team, and thanks to the openness, ideas, collaboration and teamwork, we’ve been able to think differently and constantly push ourselves.

“Some new initiatives we’ve introduced are the ever-popular Crafternoon Tea, the only one of its kind available in Northern Ireland. We became the first five-star dog-friendly hotel in Belfast, we provide complimentary minibars and an evening turndown service in all guest bedrooms as standard. All of these little things diversify our offering, add extra little touches, and help us to differentiate ourselves.