Northern Ireland five star hotel celebrates 15 fabulous years having welcomed over one million people from around the world
The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast is celebrating its 15th anniversary, during which time it has welcomed over one million people from around the world.
Attracting stars like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, former President of the United States, Bill Clinton and his wife, Hilary, the five-star hotel has continuously invested in improving the offering available to its customers.
Cian Landers, general manager of the Fitzwilliam, explained: “We created one of Northern Ireland’s most sought after, luxury hideaways, The Penthouse. Situated on the ninth floor, The Penthouse has been established as the best hotel suite in Belfast. It’s the pinnacle of luxury accommodation and boasts panoramic views over the city, a private roof terrace and baby grand piano.”
In addition to 146 contemporary, well-appointed rooms and suites, the hotel prides itself on their unique service culture and personal approach.
Cian continued: “This dedication to guest service has helped to attract high profile guests such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, former President of the United States, Bill Clinton and his wife, Hilary.
“The entire team at The Fitzwilliam is committed to making sure each guest’s experience is personal and memorable. Our year-on-year growth and continued success are a testament to the dedication and commitment of our amazing team, and the loyalty of our customers. We have excellent relationships with our guests, and it’s a pleasure for us to welcome people from all over the world to stay with us.
“I’ve always maintained that our people make the place. Our team are the heart and soul of the hotel, and I am proud of their hard work and dedication to guest service.
“As the business leader, I’m a firm believer in listening to your team, and thanks to the openness, ideas, collaboration and teamwork, we’ve been able to think differently and constantly push ourselves.
“Some new initiatives we’ve introduced are the ever-popular Crafternoon Tea, the only one of its kind available in Northern Ireland. We became the first five-star dog-friendly hotel in Belfast, we provide complimentary minibars and an evening turndown service in all guest bedrooms as standard. All of these little things diversify our offering, add extra little touches, and help us to differentiate ourselves.
“We must thank our visitors from all over the world, who have opted to stay, dine, and host events with us. Their constant support encourages us to push ourselves to make every visit a memorable one.”