Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The refurbishment comes with less than a year to go until the 153rd British Open Championship at Royal Portrush, which is expected to draw thousands of golfing tourists

Northern Ireland five-star hotel, Lough Erne Resort, is set to mark the completion of its latest phase of investment with a luxurious interiors refurbishment.

Supported by Bank of Ireland, the latest phase of investment include the refreshment of the resort’s 53 guest bedrooms, six suites, 25 luxury lodges and communal areas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme has also seen works undertaken to strengthen the iconic bridge, which links the resort to one of two onsite Championship golf courses. The refurbishment comes with less than a year to go until the 153rd British Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The event is expected to draw thousands of golfing tourists and visitors to Northern Ireland and provide significant economic returns and opportunities across the tourism and hospitality sector.

​The interiors refurbishment is the latest phase of Lough Erne’s largest capital injection since it came under the management of US-based TRU Hotels and Resorts, co-founded by Mark Ward and Jeff Mahan.

Speaking about the investment in the Fermanagh resort, Jeff Mahan, TRU Hotels and Resorts, said: “Lough Erne Resort is a truly world-class leisure destination which provides luxury accommodation enveloped by water, wild countryside and landscaped gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We see our role as custodians of this beautiful resort and remain focussed on investment and innovation to retain that world-class status.

Tommy Doherty, business manager, Bank of Ireland UK with Jeff Mahan, TRU Hotels and Resorts, Eleanor Neal, financial controller, Lough Erne Resort, Gavin North, senior business manager, Bank of Ireland UK and Mark Ward, TRU Hotels and Resorts

“With increasing demand for wellbeing, mindfulness and connection to nature, the interiors refurbishment has been designed to complement the beauty of our countryside setting, reflecting the natural assets of the resort’s peninsula.”

​Mark Ward, TRU Hotels and Resorts, explained: “Throughout this phase of investment, Bank of Ireland have been a supportive partner.

"Gavin, Tommy and the team have taken time to really understand our business and our investment plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lough Erne Resort is a unique leisure experience and Bank of Ireland have spent time to get to know our business and our ambitions, providing the right financial support at the right time to help us achieve our goals.”

The Bank has worked closely with Lough Erne Resort to understand their business goals and provide the right financial support at the right time.

Gavin North, senior business manager, Bank of Ireland UK, added: “Lough Erne Resort is one of Northern Ireland’s most preeminent hospitality destinations and remains so due to the continued innovation and investment by the TRU Hotels and Resorts to deliver exceptional experiences for visitors.

“We are proud to work closely with Mark, Jeff and the TRU Hotels and Resorts team to provide the financial products and services they need to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad