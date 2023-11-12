The business community in Newry can now see the light at the end of the tunnel after serious flooding caused serious disruption to the city centre two weeks ago, a trader has said.

Brendan Downey, director of Friar Tucks chain of restaurants, was speaking after seeing three of his city centre businesses submerged by flood water at the end of last month.

Over 100 Newry businesses suffered either serious water damage or substantial disruption to business.

But Mr Downey says things are now looking much more optimistic.

Brendan Downey, director of Friar Tucks restaurants, was devastated to find his business flooded at Sugar Island in Newry when the local canal burst its banks at the start of the month. Now, however, he says there is light at the end of the tunnel, thanks to "amazing" help from family, friends and business associates.

Like most other businesses in Newry, he quickly found out they had no flood insurance, as it had been withdrawn some years ago after much less serious flooding.

He owns a Friar Tucks restaurant, a potato factory and a post office, which were all flooded.

His losses so far could be "up on half a million pounds" in stock and equipment.

"From the cleanup perspective Newry BID (Business Improvement District) and the council have been first class," he says.

Newry Mourne and Down District Council brought in council workers from Lisburn and Coleraine to help.

"Family and friends have been amazing. we have begged, borrowed and stolen things from all from our other shops."

He hopes his restaurant will open again this weekend or next and his Post Office is due to open on Monday (13 November).

"Initially we thought the world was gonna end. But now our suppliers are giving extended credit and the help has been amazing from all angles."

He was also impressed with Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris when he met traders in the city last week.

"We just told our story and I thought he was very sympathetic. He was very quick to pick up your name.

He said he had never had a Friar Tuck and would come back down for a chicken burger when he get open again. I nearly fell off my chair!"

Brendan gave a long list of various local businesses that have already reopened their doors and tills.

"So from the very very dark day as of two weeks ago there is certainly light at the end of the tunnel."