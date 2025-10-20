Northern Ireland food and hospitality in line for major all-Ireland awards
From artisan producers and family-run farm shops to luxury hotels and coastal cafés,
the influential awards spotlight the businesses that make Ireland’s food culture world-
class, while driving real economic impact across rural communities, North and South.
The awards honour the people and places that champion authentic Irish taste, local
sourcing, sustainability and exceptional visitor experiences.
Among local producers featured in this year’s awards are: Long Meadow Cider,
Loughgall, Co Armagh; Irish Black Butter, Portrush, Co Antrim; Crawford’s Rock,
Kilkeel, Co Down; Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Kircubbin, Co Down; and Wild Atlantic
Distillery, Castlederg, Co Tyrone.
The local contenders also include a successful deli business with shops in Belfast
and Comber that’s run by Jonny McDowell and business partner Laura Bradley. As
well as promoting Irish food and drink, the shops, which have won UK Great Taste
and Blas na hEireann awards, are recognised across the British Isles as hubs for the
very best of Irish cheese, including local favourites including Armagh’s multi-award-
winning Ballylisk Cream, Dart Mountain from Dungiven and Mike’s Fancy Cheese,
Newtownards.
The finals of year’s awards will take place at The K Club, Co. Kildare on Monday,
November 10 th .
The Good Food Ireland Awards 2025 are more than a celebration, they’re a catalyst
for rural growth, sustainable food tourism and all-island collaboration. This year’s
awards spotlight the producers, chefs, cafés and food businesses whose work
strengthens communities, creates jobs and champions local excellence across
Ireland.
Categories in the awards are as follows:
The 5 Star Hotel of the Year Award highlights a hotel that has achieved a
harmonious balance between culinary excellence, sourcing the finest local
ingredients that push the boundaries of traditional gastronomy, luxurious
surroundings, beautifully appointed rooms, state-of-the-art amenities and exceptional
service, creating an unforgettable experience for its guests. Included in this year’s
finalists are Lough Erne Resort, Co Fermanagh; Dunluce Lodge, Co Antrim;
Galgorm Resort, Co Antrim; and Grand Central Hotel, Belfast
The Culinary Haven Award celebrates a destination where food is at the heart of
the experience, a true sanctuary for food lovers. It recognises places defined by
seasonal Irish produce, authentic flavours, warm hospitality and a deep passion for
Ireland’s food culture. Local finalists include: Bushmills Inn, Co Antrim; the Old Inn,
Crawfordsburn, Co Down and Bishops Gate Hotel, Derry
Restaurant of the Year is a restaurant that consistently delivers exceptional culinary
experiences using high-quality Irish ingredients. The Chef’s creativity consistently
demonstrates an aptitude for bringing out the integrity of the ingredients. Warmth of
hospitality, exceptional services, together with great food, that truly makes for a
memorable dining experience. Included in the finalists are: Underground Dining,
Bangor, Co Down Tully Mill Restaurant, Co Fermanagh; and No 14 Georgian House,
Co Down
Hotel Restaurant of the Year recognises excellence in hotel dining and honours
culinary talent and innovation, showcasing Irish cuisine, sustainability or regional
specialities, considering factors such as food quality, service and ambience. Finalists
include: Vespers at Culloden Estate & Spa, Co Down; and Gullion at Killeavy Castle
Estate, Co Down
The Food Tourism Experience Award celebrates outstanding food and drink
producers, hospitality providers, cookery schools, food attractions, farm gate
experiences, trails and other unique food tourism offerings that showcase local Irish
produce as the heart of their experience. This award recognises those who create
authentic, memorable journeys for visitors through a true taste of Ireland. Finalists
include: Long Meadow Cider, Co Armagh
Sustainability Award recognises businesses that have developed and implemented
clean production initiatives and sustainable practices, demonstrating how they are
helping to protect Ireland’s environment. Finalists include: Brook Hall Estate &
Gardens, Co Derry
Tourism Hospitality; shortlisted are: Fish City Belfast, Co Antrim; and Scoper’s,
Dundrum, Co Down
Dairy Producer of The Year Finalists include; Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Co Down
Drinks Producer of The Year Finalists include: Long Meadow Cider, Co Armagh;
Hinch Distillery Co, Ballynahinch Co Down; and Wild Atlantic Distillery,
Castlederg,Co Tyrone
Sweet & Savoury Producer of The Year Finalists include: Crawford’s Rock
Seaweed Salt, Kilkeel Co Down; Irish Black Butter, Portrush, Co Antrim; and The
Mallow Makers, Newcastle, Co Down.
Tourism destinations across the island of Ireland include finalists: Lynchpin
Holywood, Co Down; A Slice of Heaven, Newtownards Co Down; Coq & Bull
Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, Bangor, Co Down; Underground Dining, Bangor, Co
Down; Echlinville Distillery, Kircubbin,Co Down; and Habanero Steve’s, Bangor, Co
Down; Indie Fude, Comber, Co Down; Lightfoot Kitchen & Deli, Co Down;
Stonebridge Farm, Comber, Co Down and No 14 Georgian House, Comber, Co
Down