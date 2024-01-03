Moy Park has collaborated with supply chain partners and innovated across the business to reach the impressive achievement

Northern Ireland food company Moy Park has reached a significant milestone in its sustainable packaging strategy, reducing its overall packaging by 10% in the past 12 months.

The milestone is a result of the company’s Remove, Reduce, Recycle and Research strategy, which is aimed at reducing its overall packaging by 5% year-on-year, while also increasing the percentage of recyclable packaging by 5%.

Headquartered in Craigavon, the poultry meat producer has collaborated with supply chain partners and innovated across the business to reach the impressive milestone. This includes initiatives focusing on removing unnecessary plastic components, reducing plastic that remains, developing recyclable options and adopting plastics that are inclusive of recycled content.

Matt Harris, head of packaging at Moy Park, said: “As a business, sustainable packaging plays an important role on our pathway to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 and we deliberately set ambitious targets to deliver real results that can be felt by our customers and consumers.

“Our ambition is to make even more progress and we’re working closely across departments, and with external expertise, to extend our current packaging strategy.