Northern Ireland food firm strikes gold with GroceryAid award

Moy Park achieve the highest ‘gold’ standard award by contributing to the three critical pillars of awareness, fundraising and volunteering
By Claire Cartmill
Published 31st Jan 2024, 19:10 GMT

Northern Ireland food company Moy Park has been presented with a gold GroceryAid award, in recognition of the high level of support it provides the charity.

GroceryAid delivers an in-depth range of emotional, practical, and financial support services to those working in the grocery industry.

The awards recognise companies within the food and drink industry that have worked closely with the charity over the past year. Businesses achieve the highest ‘gold’ standard award by contributing to the three critical pillars of awareness, fundraising and volunteering.

Throughout the past year, Moy Park team members across the business have been volunteering, fundraising, and raising awareness for the charity, including the organisation of bespoke events through its branch network.

Ellen Wright, senior brand marketing manager at Moy Park is an active committee member for GroceryAid’s branch in Northern Ireland.

“We’re proud to support the vital work of GroceryAid as the organisation continues to change lives for the better,” Ellen said.

Ellen Wright, senior brand marketing manager, Moy ParkEllen Wright, senior brand marketing manager, Moy Park
“From educational events and fundraisers such as the NI Grocers Ball, to the famous ‘Barcode Festival’ and much more, I’m delighted that as a Moy Park team, we have been able to raise funds and awareness for GroceryAid, and have a little fun along the way.”

