​Craigavon’s Karri Kitchen has teamed up with Henderson Group, Northern Ireland’s biggest food wholesaler and retailer, to launch an innovative range of convenience meals, the Made to Share Pots.

The vibrant, flavour-packed pots are designed to bring people together, making it easy for families and friends to enjoy healthy, delicious, Southeast Asian-inspired meals, right at their own tables, according to Shera McAloran (35), the director and joint founder of the progressive company, a specialist on South East Asian flavoured meals, with husband Chris, an experienced Armagh businessman.

Shera, who is originally from Indonesia, continues: “The Made to Share Pots serve up to four people, making them perfect for gatherings or simple weeknight dinners when you crave something hearty and satisfying. Each pot comes ready to heat and share, filled with protein, fresh veggies, and our signature spices.

“We’re launching with three crowd-pleasing favourites: the multi award-winning mango chicken curry – sweet, savoury, and bursting with tropical zest; Mongolian beef stir fry – bold, smoky, with just the right hint of heat; and chicken tikka masala – creamy, spiced, and oh-so-comforting.

The new meal pots have been developed by Shera, who also worked in hospitality in Australia, using distinctive and flavour-rich family recipes from her homeland.

The handy pots are an extension of existing meals that she’s created successfully from her own recipes and are already on sale in leading local supermarkets including Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Lidl, Aldi and, most recently, ASDA in Northern Ireland. The products are now on sale in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and have also attracted interest from supermarkets in other parts of Europe.

Karri Kitchen has become a remarkable success story and great local role model for other smaller food companies since its formation in 2019.

The developing business with supermarkets is the outcome of the small manufacturer’s strategic approach. It has also won major quality and taste awards for its range of meals.

Shera McAloran of Karri Kitchen in Portadown has developed an innovative range of handy meal pots

Early in the enterprising couple’s business journey, they saw the opportunity to sell convenience meals to large retail chains. “With the increased demand for healthy and convenient meals, we recognised the importance of expanding our distribution channels to reach a wider customer base. The new convenience pots have been developed with Henderson Group as an integral part of that strategy,” she adds.

“In 2021, we decided to expand our business into more supermarkets, driven by the increasing demand for our healthier products and a chance to scale our business. Our aim was to provide healthy meal options to a broader consumer base.

“To achieve this, we focused on building relationships with new retailers and wholesalers through strategic networking, product demonstrations, and highlighting the potential for mutual growth,” explains Shera.

The collaboration with Henderson Group on the new convenience products is significant in that it gives Karri Kitchen access to the most extensive network of grocery stores across Northern Ireland.

“At Karri Kitchen, our philosophy centres on food that’s meant to be shared, food that gathers everyone around the table. We wanted these pots to embody that spirit of togetherness, while also providing a convenient option for busy customers who want to enjoy healthy, flavour-packed meals.

“Our customers can easily pair these pots with oven-baked chips, rice, or noodles to create their perfect meal – and have some fun with it, too!

Shera grew up cooking alongside her mother in the home kitchen on traditional Indonesian dishes that were rich in flavours, high in protein, colourful and depended on fresh vegetables, meats, rice and a variety of fruits.

“My passion for good and protein-rich food is firmly rooted in those days,” Shera explains. “I’ve carried this focus on fresh and local ingredients into the dishes within the expanding Karri Kitchen portfolio,” she adds.

“I would like to say thank the team at Food NI for their support throughout the year. It’s been truly rewarding to be part of Northern Ireland’s food scene, sharing my Southeast Asian heritage while creating flavours that resonate locally. I look forward to continuing to grow our culinary community together,” adds Shera, a mum of one son.

Henderson Group operates a network of retail outlets, wholesale and catering operations. Henderson Retail currently owns and operates 107 Spar and Europspar stores in Northern Ireland. Karri Kitchen’s new meal pots will be available from these outlets. Many of these are petrol forecourt sites, affiliated with the major oil brands.