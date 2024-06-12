Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Henderson Foodservice celebrates two decades with Northern Ireland's largest independent hotel group plus a new partnership with Belfast coffee roasters

Northern Ireland foodservice firm Henderson Group has renewed its 20-year supply deal with Hastings Hotels.

After the announcing a renewed supply agreement and facilitating their new partnership with local coffee roasters S.D. Bell & Co., Henderson Foodservice joined together with the local brands and coffee specialists, Matthew Algie, to showcase Hastings Hotels’ coffee offering at an exclusive brunch event at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast.

Enjoying a canapé reception complemented by signature iced coffees, guests were then treated to a delicious brunch cooked up by head chef Damian Tumilty, made using a selection of local ingredients from Henderson Foodservice from the hotel’s new brunch menu.

A leading supplier to the hospitality industry across the island of Ireland, Henderson Foodservice has worked with Hastings Hotels for 20 years, supplying locally sourced provisions for its six hotel sites in Northern Ireland, and has just extended their contract by another five years.

This latest deal showcased Henderson’s bespoke ability to bring local brands together to create a completely new service, product and experience for their hospitality customers.

Kiera Campbell, sales director at Henderson Foodservice, explained: “We have been working with both Hastings Hotels and our coffee partner, Matthew Algie, for years and the opportunity came to bring Hastings and S.D. Bells together through our relationship with the local coffee specialists.

David Jordan from Henderson Foodservice, Edwin Addison from Matthew Aglie, Kiera Campbell from Henderson Foodservice, Howard Hastings from Hastings Hotels and Robert Bell from S.D. Bells are pictured celebrating the local brands’ partnership, facilitated by Henderson Foodservice to bring a signature S.D. Bells coffee blend to Hastings Hotels’ six locations in Northern Ireland

"This partnership has local at its core: we have created something truly unique, tailored to the Hastings Hotels brand, which continues the local journey for Hastings Hotel guests in Northern Ireland.

“Local sourcing is something we’re incredibly passionate about, which has complemented a successful relationship with Hastings since 2004, and has now been extended for another five years, enabling us to bring even more local products to their hotel kitchens, boosting their local brand for guests and tourists.”

S.D. Bell & Co, situated in east Belfast, has created a specially roasted 100% Arabica blend for Hastings Hotels, which will be the signature brew available for guests at all hotels, as well as through the new bean to cup machines, supplied by Henderson Foodservice, that will allow breakfast guests across the hotels to self-serve specialty coffees and hot chocolates.

Howard Hastings, chairman of Hastings Hotels, added: “We are delighted to continue our supply deal with Henderson Foodservice, a partnership that has been a great success for two decades.

