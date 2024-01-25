Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special event at Belfast’s Merchant Hotel will provide a tantalising look behind the scenes of some of the world’s best cocktail bars, plus a world-first preview of an exciting new American concept with Belfast roots.

Former Merchant cocktail bar manager, Sean Muldoon first made his mark in his native Belfast, where his pioneering approach helped bring the hotel’s now iconic Cocktail Bar to international acclaim. His career then took him to New York, where he co-founded the renowned Irish bar The Dead Rabbit NYC, now widely regarded as one of the world’s best and most awarded pubs.

It was here where he first met renowned mixologist Jillian Vose, The Dead Rabbit’s former beverage director. The pair have been long-time collaborators ever since, and are now partnering on the launch of a new cocktail bar concept called Hazel and Apple in Charleston, South Carolina.

In an exciting world-first, Belfast cocktail lovers will get a preview of Hazel and Apple’s inaugural menu as part of ‘An Evening With Sean Muldoon And Jillian Vose’ at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast on Monday, January 29.

Jillian will serve up four brand-new cocktails from the new Hazel and Apple Menu:

A fizz serve called ‘Looking for Lucky’ (Redbreast Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, redcurrant, amaro, lemon, kefir, cinnamon, soda);

A Pineapple Martini (Method & Madness Gin, pear eau-de-vie, milk punch liqueur, blanc vermouth, Bianca vinegar, celery bitters);

A rum sour, Silver Darling (Havana Club White, Concord grape cordial, plum sake);

And an Old Fashioned variation, Flare Gun (Green Spot Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, aged cachaça, banana, tahini, coconut, Demerara, bitters).

In an intimate audience with cocktail lovers and industry and business peers eager to learn from their success, the duo will share stories and anecdotes from their extraordinary careers, alongside their inspiration for their new Hazel and Apple concept. The evening will finish with a Q&A.

The event, which is supported by Redbreast Irish Whiskey, is the brainchild of Aaron Dugan, cocktail bar manager, The Merchant. Commenting on the event, he said: “We are excited to welcome Sean and Jillian back to The Merchant for what promises to be an illuminating evening of insightful stories and exquisite cocktails.

"There has been an exceptional level of care and craft put into creating the Hazel and Apple concept, and we’re honoured they have chosen to debut a selection of cocktails from their new menu in Belfast.

“This event builds on our popular Connoisseurs Club event series. First launched by Sean during his time at The Merchant, these events brought some of the biggest names in the cocktail world to Belfast back in the day.

"Since we relaunched the programme last year, they have quickly established regular, sell-out crowd, and it’s fitting that we’re hosting our biggest event yet in partnership with Sean.”

Former Merchant Cocktail Bar manager, Sean Muldoon and co-founder of The Dead Rabbit NYC will be joined in conversation with renowned mixologist Jillian Vose are now partnering on the launch of a new cocktail bar concept called Hazel and Apple in Charleston, South Carolina. Pictured is an artist’s impression

