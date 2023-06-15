Sponsored by Used Cars NI and hosted by Pamela Ballantine, the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards will take place on Friday, November 3 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast and will be open to motor retailers and industry professionals across the provinceSasha Jeffrey, event director, said: "Based on the most recent figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, Northern Ireland's new car market is maintaining its post Covid upward trajectory, reporting a 19.8% increase in new cars registered against the same month last year. This is an exciting time for our local car industry, and we are thrilled to have created an event that will recognise the resilience, hard work and dedication of its professionals."The Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards, sponsored by Used Cars NI and supported by media partner Cool FM, endeavours to give organisations, companies and individuals across the industry the opportunity to raise their profile and platform their contribution to sustained growth and success within the local automotive sector.Sasha continued: "Our panel of judges, all of whom bring a level of expertise and enthusiasm for the industry include Sue Robinson, Executive Director at the National Franchised Dealers Association; Jason Craig, award-winning Motoring and Motorsport Journalist for Crash.net, Motorsport News, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life; James Stinson, Motoring Journalist and contributor to Ambition, Business Eye and Ulster Tatler Magazine and Awards Host and Motorsport Enthusiast Pamela Ballantine."Stephen Kelly, chief executive Officer at Used Cars NI, explained: "We are immensely proud to be supporting this prestigious event. It is a remarkable opportunity to honour, recognise and celebrate the achievements of the outstanding individuals and businesses who continuously promote excellence in Northern Ireland's thriving motor industry."There will be 18 award categories available to enter including Dealer Group of the Year, Used Vehicle Dealer of the Year, Best Customer Service Award, Sales Team of the Year, Inspirational Woman of the Year and Best Marketing Campaign.Category sponsors already signed up to support the event include AbbeyAutoline, CarMoney, City Auction Group and Purple Rock, Close Brothers, Codeweavers, Connected Car Finance, GardX, Northridge Finance, PML Group, TradeBid and WEEV.Simon Mann, commercial director at Bauer Media NI concluded: "We are delighted to be able to support the first ever Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards with our media partnership. Throughout the years we have built strong relationships across the Motor Industry in Northern Ireland so we relished the opportunity to be able to celebrate those businesses and individuals who continue to make it grow!"