The multi-award-winning Fullerton Arms in Ballintoy has officially launched their latest venture, Main Street Artisan—an in-house boutique shop celebrating the very best of Northern Ireland’s local produce and craftsmanship.

The new venture sees a £20,000 investment and has created two new jobs.

Located within the Fullerton Arms, guesthouse, bar and restaurant, famed for its Game of Thrones door and exceptional cuisine and accommodation, the boutique sees a curated selection of products from the north coast and beyond.

Main Street Artisan highlights include craft food items like Bushmills Whiskey and Giants Basalt Volcanic Rock Gin, the iconic Yellow Man honeycomb, hand-crafted jewellery from talented local silver and goldsmiths, art from Frankie Creith, and bespoke clothing that reflects Northern Ireland’s rich heritage. With the increasing number of tourists visiting the Fullerton Arms on their tour of the North Coast, this boutique offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience to visitors, bringing them closer to the region's finest artisans.

The vision behind Main Street Artisan comes from the husband-and-wife team behind the hugely successful, multi-award-winning Fullerton Arms, Sean and Geraldine McLaughlin. Sean sits on the board of Taste Causeway CIC, an organisation with a unifying vision for the growing community of food and drink producers, artisans, food tourism and hospitality in the Causeway Coast & Glens.

Recognising a gap in the market, the duo saw an opportunity to offer tourists and visitors a unique shopping experience, one that showcases the diverse range of high-quality, locally made products.

With the addition of Main Street Artisan, The Fullerton Arms in ballintoy continues to elevate its offering, providing an unforgettable experience for all visitors. Pictured is Fullerton Arms’ Orianne O’Neill and manager, Louise McMullan

Speaking at the launch of the new Main Street Artisan, Sean said: "We wanted to create a space that not only enhanced the visitor experience but also supported our talented local artisans and continuing with the Taste Causeway CIC in the spirit of growth and collaboration which is a vital part of doing business these days.

“We are a major tourist hub, with large numbers of tour groups and buses arriving throughout the day. The demand for something like this has been clear, and the response so far has been fantastic."

As the north coast continues to attract tourists from around the world, Main Street Artisan is perfectly positioned to cater to the needs of these visitors, offering them an exclusive shopping experience that is deeply connected to the local community.

Chair of Taste Causeway and owner of The Chocolate Manor, Geri Martin, congratulated the team at Main Street Artisan: “As one of the producers now stocked in the Fullerton Arms’ new venture in Ballintoy, we have been blown away by the response to our handmade chocolate products – we’ve had to restock much quicker than we ever expected, so it is clear that the team at Main Street Artisan are providing what local, national and international guests are looking for.

