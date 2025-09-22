Popular UK bowling and entertainment brand, King Pins has confirmed it plans to open its latest state-of-the-art venue in Belfast this November.

Creating more than 50 new jobs, the multi-million-pound city centre complex, which is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, will occupy over 30,000 of square feet across two floors within The Keep development on Castle Lane, Belfast.

Renowned for its next-generation leisure experience, King Pins has locations in Manchester, Leeds, Bristol and Glasgow. The new Belfast location will feature 15 ten-pin bowling lanes, an extensive range of immersive games and activities, including NI firsts such as ice-free curling, tech darts, duck pin bowling and crazy pool, alongside an in-house restaurant.

A large entertainment arcade complete with favourites including karaoke booths, batting cages, shuffleboard and American pool will further enhance the complex’s competitive offering for families and young professionals.

In addition to an array of leisure activities, the fully-licensed in-house restaurant will serve delicious pizzas, fried chicken tenders and wings, loaded fries, sides and more - including a kids menu and regular specials and variety of drinks.

With its unique leisure and food offering, King Pins the go-to destination to bowl, eat and play for groups of friends, families, work outings and date nights in Belfast.

Nathan McDermott, openings manager at King Pins, said: “Northern Ireland has been on our radar for some time, so we’re excited to begin the fit out for our first location, right in the heart of Belfast. The Keep provides the perfect setting for us, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests through the doors.

“Since launching in 2023, King Pins has grown exponentially and in just under three years it has established itself as one of the UK’s most innovative leisure brands. We’re looking forward to bringing the full King Pins experience to Northern Ireland, with bowling, games and food all under one roof.”

To find out more, and to stay up to date with exclusive opening news and special offers, sign up at kingpins.co.uk/belfast-sign-up/or connect with King Pins on Facebook and Instagram @kingpinsbowlinguk.

