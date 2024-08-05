Northern Ireland haulage company launches a fresh brand identity and name
Northern Ireland haulage company has revealed a new brand identity in line with their strategic growth plans.
Freeburn Transport, headquartered in County Tyrone and operates across the UK, Ireland and Europe is set to bring transport solutions for their clients with a new look and name.
Reflecting the growth and evolution of Freeburn Transport as a trusted transport partner, the brand refresh elevates the focus on the company’s strength and stability, which includes a new logo, a simpler more distinctive brand identity, referring to themselves as Freeburn going forward.
The refreshed Freeburn logo and streamlined brand style convey the continuing evolution and growth of the business.
Freeburn are based in Moy with distribution and depots in Portadown, Heysham in England and Newhouse in Scotland.
Chris Freeburn, managing director at Freeburn, said: “Our refreshed brand identity reflects our focussed and strategic growth plan. We are excited to continue to provide trusted transport solutions for our clients across the UK, Ireland and beyond.”
Freeburn are actively recruiting for several Class 1 driver positions across Heysham, Mallusk and Moy. For further information please email [email protected]
