Northern Ireland haulage company has revealed a new brand identity in line with their strategic growth plans.

Reflecting the growth and evolution of Freeburn Transport as a trusted transport partner, the brand refresh elevates the focus on the company’s strength and stability, which includes a new logo, a simpler more distinctive brand identity, referring to themselves as Freeburn going forward.

Chris Freeburn, managing director at Freeburn

The refreshed Freeburn logo and streamlined brand style convey the continuing evolution and growth of the business.

Freeburn are based in Moy with distribution and depots in Portadown, Heysham in England and Newhouse in Scotland.

Chris Freeburn, managing director at Freeburn, said: “Our refreshed brand identity reflects our focussed and strategic growth plan. We are excited to continue to provide trusted transport solutions for our clients across the UK, Ireland and beyond.”