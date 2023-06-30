The new faces on the judging panel of the NI Health and Fitness Awards are encouraging local businesses within the industry to enter the prestigious awards as categories are announced for 2023.

Natasha Daryaie, who runs The Gym Guru personal training and was crowned last year’s Female Personal Trainer of the Year, Billy Murray, the east Belfast kick-boxing legend and founder of ProKick Gym who was last year took home the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award and Bubba Ali, four-time Health and Fitness Award winner and owner of Bubba’s Project Gym in Armagh, are all new to the judging panel for the 2023 Awards, which take place in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bubba says the impact of winning four of the trophies over the years has helped him expand his business and bring even more clients on board, with revenue growing by 59% since his first win.

Bubba won the Covid Champion award at the 2022 Awards – a nod to his and his fellow finalists’ tenacity in surviving the lockdown restrictions on health and fitness businesses – and says an award judged by some of the best in the business gives him and his peers a professional stamp that provides even more confidence from their members and clients.

Bubba said: “I have been a fan of the NI Health and Fitness Awards since they were established in 2018. They have made a huge impact on the industry as they are judged by professionals who everyone respects, and to now be taking on a judging role myself is just a dream come true. I’m so excited to see what this year’s entries bring to the table and read how they have been helping so many people across Northern Ireland.

“Bubba’s Project Gym has gained huge exposure since winning the NI Health and Fitness Awards and has been the biggest factor in my growth over the past five years. I have developed my brand and now work with thousands of clients as our membership grows year on year, while also collaborating with big brands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha, Bubba and Billy will be joining the legendary judging panel which includes coach and online fitness expert and long standing judge, Ian Young and diabetic muscle and fitness author, podcaster and educator, Phil Graham, with further names to be announced. Ibe Sesay, Q Radio presenter and fitness fanatic will once again oversee proceedings on the night.

Entries are now open, with the awards event scheduled for September 23 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

Sarah Weir, director of Weir Events who founded the Awards, added: “We welcomed over 400 gym owners, personal trainers and fitness professionals to our awards ceremony last year, with our judges honouring their achievements through categories including Health & Fitness Service of the Year, Breakthrough Personal Trainer, Gym Team of the Year and Community Engagement of the Year. We also crowned Billy Murray, the east Belfast kick-boxing legend and founder of ProKick Gym, our winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award, so we are thrilled too have his legacy and knowledge on our judging panel this year, alongside our other big Award winners from the past.

“It is now time to welcome a fresh batch of entrants for 2023 and recognise the growth, innovation and passion that is electric throughout this industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Awards return with 25 categories for businesses and individuals to enter for free, including three new categories: Wellbeing Specialist of the Year, Specialist Trainer of the Year and Health and Fitness Business of the Year. Judges will also decide on the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry in the non-entry category, to be announced on the night.

Joining the judging panel for the 2023 Health and Fitness Awards are Billy Murray and Bubba Ali, pictured with host of the ceremony, Ibe Sesay, event director Sarah Weir and judge Ian Young. Entries are now open with the awards ceremony taking place September 23