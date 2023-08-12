Moving back home to retire in Northern Ireland after four decades pursuing a busy career and raising a family was a dream come true for Kathryn Ault, who is still settling into a new life and a new routine in her north Belfast home.

After almost two decades in ‘blisteringly hot’ and busy city of San Antonio in Texas heading up North American sales of one the United States’ largest greenhouse tomato and vegetable growers, NatureSweet, Kathryn was looking forward to an easier pace of life in cooler weather back home.

“After racing around at a pace of 150 miles per hour in the US, I’m delighted to be back in Northern Ireland”, explained Kathryn, who moved back just as the start of the Covid-19 pandemic was getting under way in April 2020.

Kathryn said moving back to Northern Ireland during a global pandemic, and living with the restrictions that ensued, was challenging but the quieter pace it brought about meant she had the time, and headspace, to adjust to her new home life, and to think about what she wanted to do next.

“I was back to my roots and chomping at the bit to get stuck back in,” Kathryn explained.

As restrictions eased, Kathryn was keen to get out and about, to meet new people and get more involved in community life. It was then that she spotted an opportunity to join the team at Volunteer Now, the lead organisation for promoting and supporting volunteering across Northern Ireland.

Kathryn continued: “I’d been thinking about getting involved as a volunteer and when restrictions started to ease and events began to return, I thought it would be great idea to help out, to get out and to meet more people while also being useful at the same time.“After contacting Volunteer Now, Kathryn put her name down for the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon - made famous by four-time UK Olympic champion Mo Farah who took the lead in 2020, finishing in 60 minutes and 27 seconds.

“Taking in some of the most stunning coastal scenery in the whole of Europe, the ‘Antrim Half’ is an iconic, hugely popular event that has the approval by World Athletics as an ‘Elite Event’ so I was delighted to be part of a dedicated volunteer team that helps make this amazing race an outstanding success.”

Volunteer Now works in partnership with the marathon and oversees volunteer recruitment – a key pillar in the annual race’s international success.

“I loved every minute,” she outlined. “The views, the atmosphere and the people were incredible and so many volunteers get involved to help, from individuals, groups and families – young and old – there was a great team on hand to help manage spectators and at water and energy stations, answering questions, signposting for further help or information – everything to make sure the race went as smoothly as possible. I’m looking forward to taking part again this year and am considering many of the opportunities coming up over the next few months.”

Buoyed by her experience at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, she also signed up to help at the Balmoral Show this year which was an amazing event to be involved with.

“It was blast!,” Kathryn laughed. “I was stewarding, helping people find where they were going – and even helping to reunite lost children with their parents. I worked three dedicated shifts of around six hours each throughout the event and all of them flew by in what felt like minutes. Everyone was so friendly, chatty and extremely grateful for the assistance the volunteers could give and I really enjoyed every minute. I would definitely get involved in that one again! It’s a big thumbs up from me!

“The support I received from Volunteer Now was outstanding, advice, training and communications were second to none and the team was always on hand to answer any questions you had or guidance you needed. Any expenses you incurred were reimbursed quickly and they made sure you had enough breaks and enough food and refreshments to keep you going. It’s a big thumbs up from me!”

Keen to share her experienced in international sales and marketing, Kathryn is also considering volunteer mentoring to support local business students or businesses too.

Kathryn added: “Volunteering has been a big gamechanger in my life. Making a positive difference to other people’s lives helps improve your own confidence, usefulness and overall wellbeing while also getting real-life experience, training and new skills too. I’d encourage everyone of any age to do it and if you’ve time on your hands to get involved, you’ll never look back.”