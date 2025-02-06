Hagan Homes, one of Northern Ireland’s leading homebuilders, has commenced construction on its latest development, Springwater, located on Jubilee Road, Ballyclare, Co. Antrim.

This £18 million project will deliver 77 high-quality homes, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing modern, stylish, and energy-efficient housing.

The Springwater development will create over 60 construction jobs and feature a variety of home styles, including townhouses, semi-detached, and detached homes, catering to families, first-time buyers, and downsizers alike.

The project is expected to take almost three years to complete, with the first phase of 24 units ready for homeowners by September 2025. Prices for these homes will range from £200,000 to £300,000.

Jim Burke, managing director of Ballyclare-headquartered Hagan Homes, commented: “We are delighted to break ground on the Springwater development, our latest venture in Ballyclare. Having already completed five successful housing developments in the area, we understand the growing demand for high-quality homes.

"Springwater will offer a perfect blend of contemporary design, energy efficiency, sustainability and affordability, making it an attractive choice for buyers.”

Hagan Homes is committed to delivering energy-efficient properties that help homeowners save on energy costs while reducing their carbon footprint. Each home in the Springwater development will be designed with advanced insulation, highly thermal doors and windows, and state-of-the-art heating technology to maximise energy efficiency.

Key features include low-profile, roof-integrated solar panels that generate electricity even on cloudy days; potential savings of up to £500 per year on electricity bills (savings dependent on energy provider and tariff); and sustainable construction materials to enhance thermal efficiency and reduce heat loss.

A fully furnished showhouse will be available for viewing from June 2025, giving potential buyers an opportunity to experience the quality and design of these homes firsthand.