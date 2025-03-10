Having purchased the Grade A listed period property for £3m, Clover Group is investing a further £ 2.5m in its redevelopment with exciting plans for new cocktail bars with food, and a New York inspired basement late bar club known as Rudi – set to open in June

Northern Ireland hospitality firm The Clover Group has announced another significant move in Belfast’s bar scene with the purchase and redevelopment of the iconic Clarence Chambers Building in Donegall Square East, which is set to add an exciting new dimension to the city centre.

Having purchased the Grade A listed period property for £3m, the company is investing a further £ 2.5m in its redevelopment with exciting plans for sophisticated, diverse new cocktail bars with food, and a New York inspired basement late bar club known as Rudi.

Located adjacent to the City Hall, the building was built as one of the finest Georgian residences in Belfast with the basement most recently operating as Margot. In the redevelopment, Margot will be elevated from its current location in the basement to the ground floor with Rudi, the new late bar, positioned in the basement.

The announcement follows the Clover Group’s recent acquisition of the freehold of its White’s Complex in a £5m deal, and the purchase and redevelopment of the Posthouse formerly the historic Eglantine Inn on Belfast’s Malone Road.

The redevelopment of the Donegall Square East building, which will create 60 new jobs when complete, is being led by Dickson Fitzgerald Architects, and O’Donnell O’Neill Design.

Building on the success and popularity of Margot, the redeveloped venue with its expanded footprint will have three cocktail bars with food in decadent surroundings on the ground floor, with great views over City Hall. Rudi, which will sit below the newly located Margot will offer a late bar vibe with reserved booths and table service, ensuring the energy and tempo of the room is experiential for all customers.

Mark Beirne, director Clover Group, said: “Our exciting new space and venues at Donegall Square East will add a dynamic new dimension in the heart of Belfast creating memorable, exciting and diverse opportunities for both day and late night trade. Our city has a rich history and reputation for great bars and at Clover we are always looking for exciting new experiences for our customers and with Margot and Rudi we are creating a vibrant new venue which will have a strong Belfast footing but with a fresh New York influence.”

Graham O’Donnell from O’Donnell O’Neill Design, continued: “Restoring and emphasising the unique Georgian Architectural details of the period interior is a key focus within our approach which will see a revitalised, sophisticated and fun Margot, with carefully curated antiques, reclaimed building materials and period light fittings juxtaposed with mid-century design classic furniture pieces. Designed to work closely with Margot above it, Rudi will have a cool glamour with bookable tables and areas radiating from the vibrant bar.”

Paddy Brennan, who shaped the deal, added: “I am delighted to be involved in this deal. The conversion and refurbishment of this landmark building will have a dramatic impact on the east side of Donegall Square. The Clover Group brings life and fun to all their venues, and this is another really exciting project for Belfast city centre.’