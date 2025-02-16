Northern Ireland hotel group pick up hat-trick of awards achieving a customer satisfaction rating of over 95.4%
The Culloden Estate & Spa, Grand Central Hotel and Europa Hotel have each picked up a Merit Award at the CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence which took place in Dublin.
Now in its 33rd year and organised by CIE Tours, the largest operator of guided tours to Ireland in the North American market, the awards are based on post-stay feedback and recognise Ireland’s hospitality ambassadors, the people and businesses who put the Irish tourism industry on the global stage through the warmth of welcome and quality of service provided to international visitors.
Each category is based on post-stay feedback received from 30,000 customers surveyed by CIE Tours throughout 2024. The winners have all delivered an exceptional quality experience and welcome to visitors, achieving a customer satisfaction rating of over 95.4% - an increase in the scores achieved across the board from previous years, which the organisers said reflect the return to stability within the sector following the pandemic.
James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Culloden Estate & Spa, Grand Central Hotel and the Europa Hotel have each received a Merit Award at the CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence.
"To be recognised by our guests for delivering an exceptional quality experience and welcome is the best type of recognition we could ask for. And it is thanks to our dedicated and experienced teams across the hotels that we continue to achieve these prestigious accolades.”
Chairman of CIÉ Tours, Aidan Murphy, added: “That we can offer a unique experience unrivalled by any other country is due in no small part to our many partners who work closely with us, taking the feedback from our visitors and continuously refining their offering.
"Our honourees are exemplary contributors to our 95.4% guest satisfaction rate, and they all deserve recognition for the excellent roles they play in welcoming visitors to Ireland and ensuring they have a memorable experience.”
