Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Woven, formerly known as Habinteg Housing Association, is investing over £150million into new developments, stock upgrades and enhanced housing services over the next five years to help address the growing need for more homes across Northern Ireland.

Currently providing over 2,500 homes across a range of housing solutions including supported, sheltered, and general needs housing, this investment will see Woven help to address the rising waiting list figures by improving the quality of their current homes and services as well as building new developments and schemes to help house those currently on the waiting list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is an urgent need to deliver more homes right across Northern Ireland, recent investments by Woven such as the £23.6m investment into Beechmount Village in Strabane and £7.6m across West Belfast will together provide over 200 high quality homes, which highlights Woven’s commitment to reducing the housing need and helping to bring people together and create thriving communities.

Woven aims to address rising waiting list figures with further investment over the next five years. Pictured are Jason Hardy, head of development, Peter O’Reilly, head of IT, Katrina Smyth, director of development, Paula Ewart, interim executive, Ruth Mulholland, head of HR, Judith McNamee, head of housing, Derek Johnston, director of finance and corporate services

Neil McIvor, chair at Woven, said: “We’re committed to playing our part in helping to meet the unmet housing needs across Northern Ireland and our recent investments are reflective of this. Over the next five years we aim to strengthen this commitment and provide more housing solutions across the region.

“The £150m includes vital grant funding from the Department for Communities. It enables us to invest in our homes and services and keep a stream of developments in the pipeline. It ensures that we can provide a range of housing solutions in each area to meet the needs of the widest possible range of tenants and create diverse environments to help communities thrive.”