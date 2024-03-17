Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northern Ireland building remediation specialist firm has welcomed the news that NI is to receive an additional £1.2m to the Cladding Safety Fund.

James McCallan, co-founder of Anamore in Omagh believes that Northern Ireland is now moving in the right direction to ensure the region does not experience the harrowing high-rise fires that have happened in other countries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omagh building remediation specialist firm has welcomed the news that NI is to receive an additional £1.2m to the Cladding Safety Fund, claiming that Northern Ireland is now moving in the right direction to ensure the region does not experience the harrowing high-rise fires that have happened in other countries. Pictured is James McCallan, co-founder of Anamore

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James continued: “The tragic events in London, Milan and more recently Valenica act as stark reminders that fire compliance in construction should be a priority for governments around the world. The use of unsafe, flammable cladding and insulation is becoming a phenomenon with tragic events unfolding in different countries across Europe.

“There are currently around 280 buildings in Northern Ireland classed as ‘high-rise residential’ properties and have the potential to be at risk. The additional funding will enable more property owners to avail of the financial support to fix non-compliant buildings.”

Additional funding has been allocated to public expenditure in Northern Ireland for the 2023-24 financial year. The Department for Communities will see another £1.2 million dedicated to the Cladding Safety Scheme in Northern Ireland which is in addition to the original £33m funding previously allocated.

James added: “There is still more to be done to help support the wider construction sector but with local politicians in agreement that specific NI legislation reflecting the Building Safety Act is needed to protect people it’s a positive first step.