Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister to recommend the long-delayed upgrade of the A5 to go-ahead

By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 17:10 BST
The project aims to improve safety on the road linking Londonderry and Aughnacloy, where more than 50 people have died since 2006

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has recommended that the long-delayed upgrade of the A5 to a dual carriageway should proceed.

Approved in 2007 but stalled by legal and funding issues, the project aims to improve safety on the road linking Londonderry and Aughnacloy, where more than 50 people have died since 2006.

O’Dowd disclosed his recommendation to MLAs after reviewing the Planning Appeals Commission’s report from last summer’s public inquiry. He plans to submit his recommendation for Executive approval by mid-August.

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has recommended that the long-delayed upgrade of the A5 to a dual carriageway should proceed
“I’ve given careful consideration to the 30 recommendations within the Planning Appeals Commission’s report,” he said.

“I’m also acutely aware of the road safety aspects of this. I believe that if my recommendation to approve is endorsed by the Executive, then what we are actually doing is not only providing a state-of-the-art road, correcting regional imbalance, but we’re also saving lives.”

Acknowledging the project's complexity, O’Dowd emphasised its cross-departmental nature and the need for Executive colleagues’ feedback. “I will issue the papers to my Executive colleagues,” he added.

“I will await their feedback and then I will submit a further paper for mid-August for their approval and the moving ahead with the A5 project.”

West Tyrone MLA Nicola Brogan welcomed the news. “It will be really welcome news for people right across West Tyrone and for everyone who does use the A5,” she said.

“We’ve been waiting patiently for progress on it so I do thank you for the work you’ve done and the commitment you’ve made to deliver the A5.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill expressed her support for O’Dowd’s update. “I very much welcome that he intends to bring a position to the Executive which is to proceed with the A5,” she told reporters at Stormont.

Related topics:John O'DowdNorthern IrelandMichelle O'Neill

