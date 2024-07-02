Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The project aims to improve safety on the road linking Londonderry and Aughnacloy, where more than 50 people have died since 2006

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has recommended that the long-delayed upgrade of the A5 to a dual carriageway should proceed.

Approved in 2007 but stalled by legal and funding issues, the project aims to improve safety on the road linking Londonderry and Aughnacloy, where more than 50 people have died since 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Dowd disclosed his recommendation to MLAs after reviewing the Planning Appeals Commission’s report from last summer’s public inquiry. He plans to submit his recommendation for Executive approval by mid-August.

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has recommended that the long-delayed upgrade of the A5 to a dual carriageway should proceed

“I’ve given careful consideration to the 30 recommendations within the Planning Appeals Commission’s report,” he said.

“I’m also acutely aware of the road safety aspects of this. I believe that if my recommendation to approve is endorsed by the Executive, then what we are actually doing is not only providing a state-of-the-art road, correcting regional imbalance, but we’re also saving lives.”

Acknowledging the project's complexity, O’Dowd emphasised its cross-departmental nature and the need for Executive colleagues’ feedback. “I will issue the papers to my Executive colleagues,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will await their feedback and then I will submit a further paper for mid-August for their approval and the moving ahead with the A5 project.”

West Tyrone MLA Nicola Brogan welcomed the news. “It will be really welcome news for people right across West Tyrone and for everyone who does use the A5,” she said.

“We’ve been waiting patiently for progress on it so I do thank you for the work you’ve done and the commitment you’ve made to deliver the A5.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill expressed her support for O’Dowd’s update. “I very much welcome that he intends to bring a position to the Executive which is to proceed with the A5,” she told reporters at Stormont.