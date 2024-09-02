Northern Ireland innovative renewable energy firm appoints new managing director
b4b Renewables, a innovative renewable energy company in Northern Ireland, has appointed Darren Lemon as its new managing director.
Joining with over 30 years’ experience, Darren’s new leadership role within b4b Renewables will see him set the direction and strategy for the business whilst working closely with the team of renewable experts to support clients in transitioning to solar energy, reducing their carbon footprint whilst saving money.
Darren’s extensive background includes over 11 years as eir’s general manager in Northern Ireland where he successfully grew the business to over £20million a year in revenue. He also spent 2.5 years at Capita in the Public Service division before becoming a consultant helping companies across a range of industries to grow their business.
Now taking the helm at b4b Renewables in Belfast, Darren has joined a forward thinking, renewable energy business focused on delivering solar generation and battery storage solutions to its wide spread of customers across the UK and Ireland including commercial buildings, hotels, manufacturing and retail businesses.
Making a significant step in developing the business’ offering, the entrepreneurs behind Belfast’s b4b Group acquired a majority stake of local renewable energy solutions company, Daly Renewables, earlier this year with plans to create 20 new jobs over the next two years.
Darren Lemon, managing director at b4b Renewables, said: “I am really looking forward to this exciting step in my career, moving further into an industry with huge growth potential like renewable energy. I am driven by purpose and was drawn to the work that b4b Renewables are doing in helping local businesses save money on their energy costs whilst reducing their CO2 emissions.
“The prospects of the renewable energy industry in Northern Ireland are strong. The past five years have produced multiple economic shocks that have caused energy costs to spike and so we are encouraged to see so many businesses take action to mitigate future risks and make a real difference. The b4b Renewables team is full of expertise and I am delighted to support and lead the team into the next phase of the business.”
