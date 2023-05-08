New research from the National Bed Federation (NBF) has revealed that Northern Ireland has seen 6.06% of consumers who purchased a mattress in the last six months buying it from the ‘back of a van’ or a doorstep trader, markedly higher than the national average of 4%.

Across the UK, up to 280,000 unsuspecting consumers every year are buying a mattress which may not be what it claims from these ‘unauthorised’ sources as consumers try to cut spending under the pressure of the cost of living crisis.

Simon Williams from the National Bed Federation, said: “Mattresses bought from the ‘back of a van’ can be extremely dangerous. It’s basically part of the shadow economy – traders flogging cheap, and often unsafe or reclaimed, mattresses door-to-door for cash. We’ve been told of rogue traders touring the country targeting neighbourhoods with so-called ‘bargain mattresses’ at prices that claim to be a fraction of their normal price. The traders are very plausible, often saying that the mattresses are from cancelled orders, surplus stock, from shops that are closing down or from show homes – they are not.”

The most recent nationwide consumer mattress buying survey undertaken by the NBF, covering 1,000 people who had bought a mattress in the previous six months, showed that, in October 2022, an alarming 4% reported buying their mattress from a doorstep or ‘back of the van’ trader whereas the previous survey a year earlier put the figure at just 2%.

The NBF is warning that not only is buying a mattress in this way a false economy, as they are not the quality or brand of product they are labelled to be, but they may actually be unhygienic, second-hand mattresses or even unsafe due to the use of banned materials.

Often, mattresses not purchased through a reputable retailer are cheaply manufactured products that are likely to be worth less than £100 – they may contain a very basic spring unit with a polyester fibre pad or a layer of cheap foam over it, all covered in a cheap outer covering material. What’s more, some of these products are actually dangerous as they almost certainly won’t have undergone testing to ensure they meet UK mattress flammability regulations that reduce the chance of fires in homes. At worst, the mattress may contain an old, used spring unit along with dirty fillings, and the NBF has even come across cases where rogue traders have simply placed old mattresses inside brand-new covers and passed off the products as new.

Williams continued: “Unfortunately, our latest research backs up the anecdotal information we’ve been receiving in recent months that this activity is on the rise as fraudsters look to prey on the most vulnerable in society who are struggling the hardest under the burden of rising costs and it’s particularly worrying that levels of this type of fraud are so high in Northern Ireland. We’ve also heard from retailers and recycling centres that they’ve seen an increase in requests from traders wanting to take old, used mattresses off them. We fear the cases we come across are only the tip of the iceberg with many of those scammed either blissfully unaware, or too embarrassed to complain – we estimate that around 280,000 mattresses a year may be being bought this way!”

‘Van scam’ mattress fraud rockets, Northern Ireland higher than UK-average with more over 6% of consumers buying ‘rip-off’ goods. Pictured is a poor quality ‘van scam’ mattress

Williams added: “It’s vital that consumers are vigilant and look out for these cheaply manufactured products which are at best a rip-off, and at worst, dangerous. To avoid being scammed by dodgy dealers, always buy from a reputable retailer, avoid online marketplaces where traceability is next to zero, and look for the ‘NBF Approved’ label which gives consumers peace of mind that the product is safe, compliant and ‘as described’.

“With people estimated to spend one-third of their lives in bed, purchasing a comfortable, good quality mattress is an important investment and one which could make a huge difference to getting a good night’s sleep and to general wellbeing, so don’t take a risk and be tempted by apparently cheap options – if a ‘bargain’ mattress seems too good to be true, it probably is!”