Northern Ireland’s offshore energy and marine sector businesses have welcomed the announcement of a new joint initiative by The Crown Estate and the Offshore Wind Industry Council aimed at growing the supply chain

Inclusion in new Crown Estate and Offshore Wind Industry Council prospectus highlights NI’s growing maritime and offshore cluster and potential for thousands of new jobs

Northern Ireland’s offshore energy and marine sector businesses have welcomed the announcement of a new joint initiative by The Crown Estate and the Offshore Wind Industry Council aimed at growing the supply chain.

Regional Growth Prospectuses set out how coastal regions around the UK can expand their activities to create an additional 10,000 new jobs on top of the 100,000 already expected in the industry. In Northern Ireland, the sector has already created an estimated 6,000 jobs.

The prospectuses build on the sector’s Industrial Growth Plan (IGP) for offshore wind, which set out national priorities to maximise growth by manufacturing key components such as turbine towers, blades, foundations and cables, as well as building and maintaining offshore wind farms and providing high-value services such as environmental surveying.

Ports are vital to maximise the opportunities set out in the Industrial Growth Plan and are highlighted in the prospectuses, reflecting their significant role in driving economic and industrial development.

Each prospectus is tailored to a specific offshore wind “cluster” - a coastal region where companies involved in the sector are already concentrated, and where there is an expectation that other firms will join them as the industry’s supply chain continues to grow.

While not included in the Industrial Growth Plan, published in 2024, Northern Ireland is captured in the regional update due to the formation of the emerging NI Maritime & Offshore cluster or NIMO.

For Northern Ireland, the regional prospectus finds significant opportunities in four key areas:

Contributing to advanced turbine technologies building on existing competencies in composites gained in the aerospace industry.

Utilising the strategic position of the region to provide next generation operations & maintenance Services to offshore wind farms.

Using existing regional expertise to develop capabilities in future electrical systems and cables.

Building capabilities in industrialised foundations and substructures working with local partners including Navantia.

While investment is required to realise these opportunities, they show that the local supply chain in Northern Ireland can make a significant contribution in the provision of critical components and services. Local clusters, such as NIMO, are a forum to help drive growth and deliver greater economic prosperity.

Stephen Kane, chair of the Northern Ireland Maritime & Offshore cluster (NIMO) and MD of Ridgeway Rockbags, explained: “We’re pleased to see Northern Ireland recognised in this regional update to the Industrial Growth Plan - an acknowledgment of the growing strength and strategic value of the Northern Ireland Maritime & Offshore (NIMO) cluster.

"As a region with a proven track record in offshore engineering, world-class manufacturing capabilities, and the deep-water assets of Belfast Harbour, Northern Ireland is well-placed to play a pivotal role in the offshore wind supply chain.

"That NIMO is now featured alongside the UK’s most established clusters is a testament not only to the region’s potential, but to the power collaborative, cross-sector networks. Since its launch last year, NIMO has continued to gain momentum, drawing together partners from across industry, academia and government to unlock investment and drive long-term growth.”