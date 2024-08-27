Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bangor’s Evolv has surpassed expectations since its launch last year and reveals team growth plans, creating numerous job opportunities and an additional base in Dublin

Evolv, a prominent IT services provider based in Bangor, has surpassed expectations since its launch last year, securing over £500,000 worth in new contracts across Ireland.

This success will allow the company to accelerate its team growth plans, creating numerous job opportunities across Ireland this year, with plans to establish an additional base in Dublin.

Evolv, an experienced Nutanix professional services partner in Ireland, was founded by technical directors Mark Lawrence and Colin Bennett, along with commercial director David Corr.

With an ambitious vision, Evolv has swiftly become a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive IT solutions, leveraging their combined 60 years of industry experience to drive remarkable growth.

The company has secured new extensive contracts with the Simplicity Group, Mango Direct Marketing and Greenview Group, whilst strengthening its current relationships with Campbell College and McCloskey International.

Evolv has also recently formed a partnership with local charity, Include Youth and is working in collaboration with PWC to deliver a Digital Transformation Project based around Microsoft 365 cloud technologies.

"Our mission is to partner, protect, and prosper," said Mark Lawrence, technical director at Evolv.

"Evolv serves as a trusted IT ally to clients across Ireland, adopting a tailored and collaborative approach to every engagement. Our expansion plans are ahead of schedule, demonstrating that our service approach resonates with customer needs."

Specialising in outsourced IT services for small to medium-sized businesses, Evolv deploys a best-in-class suite of security and productivity solutions refined through extensive research and testing. Evolv position themselves as partners working alongside business owners to help develop business strategy and road mapping.

The company also provides Nutanix and Microsoft 365 security consultancy services to larger organisations, corporations, councils, non-profits, and charities, covering project management, and technical project support.

Evolv is dedicated to simplifying IT services for its clients, reflected in its contract-free business model and consolidated monthly invoicing system.

David Corr, commercial director, explained: "We understand that technical terminology can be daunting, and we strive to demystify IT processes for our clients. Our approach involves guiding clients through each step of the journey in clear and accessible language."

Simon Liggett, network manager at Campbell College, praised Evolv's service: "Evolv more than lived up to its growing reputation by providing comprehensive IT skills, knowledge, and advice in a friendly, open, and approachable way. They went out of their way to ensure our project was delivered on an extremely tight timeframe, ensuring no disruption to our users."

Colin Bennett, technical director, highlighted Evolv's mission to minimise friction in client interactions and deliver exceptional technology solutions tailored to each organisation's needs: "Evolv was founded with a commitment to excellence in technology services. We aim to alleviate the challenges and frustrations commonly associated with IT service providers by offering seamless solutions for organisations of all sizes.

“We also strongly believe that our standing as a trusted Nutanix provider coupled with our years’ of experience with installations and migrations to Nutanix for large companies across the whole island, sets us apart."

As Evolv continues its impressive trajectory, the company remains deeply committed to its mission of delivering excellence in IT services across Ireland. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the need for robust and innovative technology solutions has never been greater.