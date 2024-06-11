Northern Ireland joinery firm to expand its team following £1million contract wins in Great Britain

By Claire Cartmill
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:17 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 10:38 BST
Bangor-based Aspire Create has secured two new contracts to manufacture Barista Bar stands for Spar stores in Scotland and interior joinery products for a London based interior design firm

Bangor bespoke joinery company, Aspire Create has secured two new contracts worth over £1million in Great Britain.

Aspire Create provides specialist joinery and interior fit out services for the retail, commercial, and hospitality sectors throughout the UK and Ireland. The new contracts will see the company manufacture Barista Bar stands for Spar stores in Scotland and interior joinery products for a London based interior design firm.

Darren Atkinson, managing director of Aspire Create, said: “Over the last 10 years we have secured new clients across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain. Due to this growing demand, we plan to grow our team with new roles across management and joinery.

Bangor based bespoke joinery company, Aspire Create has secured two new contracts worth over £1million in Great Britain. Pictured are John McKibben, southern regional manager, Invest NI, Alan McKeown, executive director of Regional Business, Invest NI and Darren Atkinson, managing director of Aspire CreateBangor based bespoke joinery company, Aspire Create has secured two new contracts worth over £1million in Great Britain. Pictured are John McKibben, southern regional manager, Invest NI, Alan McKeown, executive director of Regional Business, Invest NI and Darren Atkinson, managing director of Aspire Create
“I can see real potential to grow our business further in these markets. We’re excited for our future and see these new contracts as a stepping stone to even more success for us as a business.”

Invest NI is supporting the company to create seven jobs over the next two years. This follows previous support and advice on ISO Accreditation, process efficiency and job creation.

Congratulating Aspire Create, Alan McKeown, Executive Director of Regional Business at Invest NI, explained: “Our latest support to create these new jobs will help Aspire fulfil its new contracts and support it to increase turnover by over half a million pounds.

“Since setting up the company in 2014, Darren’s vision and entrepreneurial mindset has ensured the company’s growth by exploring markets outside of Northern Ireland.

“Our advice on ISO Accreditation ensured the company’s products met industry standards in GB and RoI, and our help to streamline its processes is enabling Aspire to meet new customer demands efficiently. It is great to see the company’s focus and efforts lead to £1 million of new sales across GB and Europe.”

Congratulating the company, John McKibben, Southern Regional Manager at Invest Northern Ireland, added: “It is fantastic to again visit with Aspire Create today and see how this announcement will positively benefit the Ards and North Down Council area. With an average salary of £36,000 these are good quality jobs and a welcome boost for the region. Invest NI’s support will help position the company for further growth in the future.”

