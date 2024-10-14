Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Investment Fund for Northern Ireland and 57 Stars support Lisburn company's commitment spearheading further expansion including its team of specialists and enhance its ability to provide innovative products

A Lisburn company, which is committed to addressing some of the world’s most pressing healthcare challenges, has secured a combined £7.5million in funding from the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland (IFNI) and global investment management company 57 Stars.

Cirdan plans to use the £5m of funding from 57 Stars and £2.5m from IFNI to accelerate its delivery capabilities, expand its team of specialists and enhance its ability to provide innovative products. The scaling company is a leading provider of innovative software and imaging solutions that enhance and expedite the diagnosis of diseases.

The £2.5m investment from the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland is the fund’s fifth and largest equity investment to date and brings the total investment from the IFNI Equity fund to £5.5m.

Cirdan’s suite of products help healthcare professionals across the globe deliver more accurate and timely diagnoses, improving patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

Its flagship product, ULTRA LIS, is a next-generation Laboratory Information System (LIS) designed to scale from small, single-site labs to large, multi-site, multi-disciplinary laboratories. It streamlines operations and improves efficiency across a wide range of clinical settings.

Cirdan’s solutions are already deployed in over 200 clinical laboratories and hospitals across 20 countries and six continents.

Investment Fund for Northern Ireland and 57 Stars support Lisburn company’s commitment to addressing global healthcare challenges. Pictured is Laura Henry, head of finance and talent development Cirdan, Mark Sterritt, British Business Bank Director of Nations and Regions Investment Funds, Bernard McGuire, managing director of 57 Stars, Hugh Cormican CEO of Cirdan, Stephen Dunniece, chief officer imaging Cirdan and Neil Simms, investment director Clarendon Fund Managers

However, this investment is set to accelerate the company’s next phase of growth, enabling it to scale operations and expand its reach into new markets. It will enable further global expansion, complementing its existing presence in Northern Ireland, the U.S. and Australia.

Cirdan chief executive officer Hugh Cormican, said: “The backing of 57 Stars and the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland is a testament to the value and potential of our technology.

“With their support, we are confident in our ability to scale our solutions globally and make a significant impact in the healthcare sector, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes.”

The deal with the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland was led by Clarendon Fund Managers who manage the equity arm of the £70m fund.

Clarendon Fund Managers Investment director Neil Simms, explained: “Cirdan is a shining example of the innovation and expertise that Northern Ireland has to offer.

“We are proud to support their continued expansion, which will not only strengthen the local economy but also improve healthcare systems worldwide.”

Managing director of 57 Stars Bernard McGuire, continued: “Cirdan’s innovative technology is transforming the way critical diagnostic procedures are performed, and we are excited to support their journey toward becoming a global leader in pathology diagnostics and informatics.

“This partnership aligns with our strategy of investing in companies that harness technology to solve complex challenges in high-growth sectors.”

Mark Sterritt, British Business Bank Director of Nations and Regions Investment Funds, added: “Cirdan is an excellent example of the highly innovative businesses we have in Northern Ireland who are really excelling in the life sciences sector.

“The work Cirdan is doing has the real potential to revolutionise the speed of patient diagnosis, reducing the waiting time for treatment and ultimately easing the burden on health systems.