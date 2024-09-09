Northern Ireland law firm announces 10 new appointments
Leading law firm Arthur Cox Northern Ireland is delighted to announce the appointment of four associates and six new trainees.
These new appointments represent continued growth for the firm while further endorsing its commitment to nurturing young talent, with the four new solicitors having completed their traineeship through the firm in Belfast.
Reuben Kane and Ruth McIlwaine have joined the corporate and commercial department with Molly Reid taking up a role in banking and finance and Emiko Seawright joining dispute resolution.
Lynsey Mallon, managing partner of Arthur Cox Northern Ireland, said: "It is a pleasure to welcome this group of talented individuals to Arthur Cox. These appointments reflect our dedication to fostering the development of young talent and providing them with opportunities to grow and thrive in a supportive environment.
“Through our investment in the next generation of legal professionals, we are not only strengthening the services we offer, but also reinforcing Arthur Cox's position as the leading corporate law firm in the Northern Ireland market.
“At Arthur Cox, we understand the importance of continually growing and adapting to meet the demands of a dynamic and competitive legal landscape, and we have no doubt that these new additions will help us continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients while upholding our reputation for excellence."
With a strong focus on mentorship and professional development, Arthur Cox remains dedicated to providing its clients with market-leading legal advice and representation, while also ensuring that its lawyers have the resources and opportunities required to succeed.
Lynsey added: “Working closely with Partners, trainees at Arthur Cox gain experience across each of the firm’s core practice areas, including corporate, finance, dispute resolution, property and employment.
“This comprehensive approach ensures that trainees are skilled in a range of legal disciplines, allowing them to develop a deep understanding of the multifaceted nature of legal practice.
“Thanks to Arthur Cox’s global presence, the young solicitors will also benefit from the knowledge and insights provided by colleagues in Arthur Cox offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Dublin.”
Applications for Arthur Cox’s 2025 trainee programme remain open until October 18.
An open evening will take place in Belfast on September 24, with more information about the trainee programme available here.
