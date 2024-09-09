Arthur Cox Northern Ireland is delighted to announce the appointment of four associates and six new trainees

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading law firm Arthur Cox Northern Ireland is delighted to announce the appointment of four associates and six new trainees.

These new appointments represent continued growth for the firm while further endorsing its commitment to nurturing young talent, with the four new solicitors having completed their traineeship through the firm in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reuben Kane and Ruth McIlwaine have joined the corporate and commercial department with Molly Reid taking up a role in banking and finance and Emiko Seawright joining dispute resolution.

Lynsey Mallon, managing partner of Arthur Cox Northern Ireland, said: "It is a pleasure to welcome this group of talented individuals to Arthur Cox. These appointments reflect our dedication to fostering the development of young talent and providing them with opportunities to grow and thrive in a supportive environment.

“Through our investment in the next generation of legal professionals, we are not only strengthening the services we offer, but also reinforcing Arthur Cox's position as the leading corporate law firm in the Northern Ireland market.

“At Arthur Cox, we understand the importance of continually growing and adapting to meet the demands of a dynamic and competitive legal landscape, and we have no doubt that these new additions will help us continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients while upholding our reputation for excellence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur Cox Northern Ireland’s newest associates, Molly Reid, Emiko Seawright, Reuben Kane and Ruth McIlwaine, pictured with Lynsey Mallon, Managing Partner of Arthur Cox Northern Ireland, along with Orlaith Bradley, Reuben McCausland, Finn Ritchie, Diane McCallan, Christopher Brown and Louis Graham, the latest trainees to have joined the firm

With a strong focus on mentorship and professional development, Arthur Cox remains dedicated to providing its clients with market-leading legal advice and representation, while also ensuring that its lawyers have the resources and opportunities required to succeed.

Lynsey added: “Working closely with Partners, trainees at Arthur Cox gain experience across each of the firm’s core practice areas, including corporate, finance, dispute resolution, property and employment.

“This comprehensive approach ensures that trainees are skilled in a range of legal disciplines, allowing them to develop a deep understanding of the multifaceted nature of legal practice.

Arthur Cox Northern Ireland’s newest trainees, Louis Graham, Diane McCallan, Finn Ritchie, Orlaith Bradley, Reuben McCausland and Christopher Brown pictured with David Black, Partner, Dispute Resolution and Lynsey Mallon, Managing Partner of Arthur Cox Northern Ireland

“Thanks to Arthur Cox’s global presence, the young solicitors will also benefit from the knowledge and insights provided by colleagues in Arthur Cox offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Dublin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications for Arthur Cox’s 2025 trainee programme remain open until October 18.