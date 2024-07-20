Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

According to Expert Reviews over 70% of respondents in Northern Ireland currently own an air fryer - the highest figure across all the surveyed UK regions.

New survey data has revealed that Northern Ireland is leading the UK air fryer revolution.

The recent survey of UK adults highlighted that 74% of respondents in Northern Ireland believe the air fryer is a ‘must have’ part of kitchen equipment.

Air fryers are becoming increasingly popular, especially as 56% of UK adults currently own one - that’s an 11% increase from 2023. But according to the new survey, these cooking devices are now most popular in Northern Ireland.

Top 5 UK regions for air fryer ownership

According to the recent survey findings, Northern Ireland takes first place when it comes to adopting air fryers into the home, with Wales coming in second place and the East Midlands in third.

Northern Ireland (74%)

Wales (66%)

East Midlands (64%)

South West (59%)

Why are air fryers so popular?

46% of UK air fryer owners say that the main reason for using their air fryer is to reduce the time spent on cooking, according to the recent Expert Reviews survey.

But these alternative cooking devices also offer appealing eco-friendly and energy-efficient benefits such as lowered energy bills. In fact, nearly a third (32%) of UK air fryer owners have seen a decrease in their energy bills since using it.

Considering the financial repercussions of the UK cost of living crisis, making cost-efficient decisions in the kitchen, such as reducing money spent on takeaway food by cooking air fryer meals, seems a reasonable move to make.

Expert Reviews’ Air fryer expert, Danielle Amato, explained: “With both climate change and the UK cost of living remaining a cause for concern, it’s easy to see why there has been such an increase in air fryer popularity over the past year, particularly across UK regions.

“Opting for an air fryer instead of an oven, can be an effective way to start introducing more sustainable habits into the home, while cutting the cost of your energy bills.

